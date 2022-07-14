407 International Reports Second Quarter Results

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.258 per common share payable on or about July 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2022.

As a result of the Province of Ontario removing all COVID-19-related restrictions, traffic volumes during the second quarter of 2022 were higher by approximately 48% as compared to the same period in 2021. The Company maintains sufficient liquidity and expects to be able to satisfy all of its obligations in 2022.

APPOINTMENT

The Company is pleased to confirm the recent appointment to the Board of Directors of Ms. Emmie Fukuchi, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at The Co-Operators Group Limited and Mr. Juan Ramon Perez, Asset Management Director - Netherlands, Cintra Infraestructuras, S.A., effective May 1, 2022.

The members of the Board of Directors are as follows:

David McFadden, Q.C., Chair of the Board

Javier Tamargo, President & Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Alley

Michael Bernasiewicz

Laura Formusa

Emmie Fukuchi

Andrea Jeffery

Rob MacIsaac

Young Park

Juan Ramon Perez

Andres Sacristan

Stephanie Vaillancourt

Jose Maria Velao

___________________________ 1 EBITDA is not a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards and investors are cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other companies' methods, and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Highlights

(Unaudited)







Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended





June 30

June 30





2022

2021

2022

2021







































Selected Financial Information (in millions)















Revenues

$ 336.1

$ 212.2

$ 572.7

$ 381.3

Operating expenses

41.8

32.8

83.9

71.2

EBITDA 1

294.3

179.4

488.8

310.1

Depreciation and amortization

23.8

23.9

48.0

47.6

Interest and other expenses

121.3

121.9

213.8

223.9

Income before tax

149.2

33.6

227.0

38.6

Income tax expenses

39.1

8.9

59.7

10.2

Net income

$ 110.1

$ 24.7

$ 167.3

$ 28.4















































































Traffic

















Total trips (in thousands)

25,538

16,327

43,468

29,408

Average revenue per trip

$13.03

$12.82

$13.03

$12.77

Average workday number of trips

321,143

214,021

277,869

195,195

Total vehicle kilometres (in thousands) 569,461

342,771

943,368

598,826

Number of transponders in circulation















at June 30









1,638,851

1,582,585



ABOUT 407 INTERNATIONAL

The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), also known as CPP Investments; Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%); and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

News releases are available at 407etr.com

