407 International Reports First Quarter Results

The Board will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and review any potential dividend distribution to shareholders, as appropriate.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Company remained focused on the health and safety of customers, maintaining the highway as an essential and safe transportation corridor and encouraging employees to work and serve customers remotely where possible. During the first quarter of 2021, traffic volumes were lower by approximately 44% as compared to the same period in 2020, primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions. The Company expects improvements in traffic volumes as vaccination efforts ramp up across the Province in 2021. Despite the impact of decreased traffic volumes and lower revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company maintains sufficient liquidity and expects to be able to satisfy all of its obligations in 2021.

APPOINTMENTS

The Company is pleased to confirm the recent appointments to the Board of Directors of Mr. Javier Tamargo, effective March 31, 2021, following his appointment as President & Chief Executive Officer in September 2020 and Ms. Andrea Jeffery of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (Managing Director, Head of Board Secretariat and Associate Corporate Secretary of CPPIB), effective April 5, 2021.

The members of the Board of Directors are as follows:

David McFadden, Q.C., Chair of the Board

Javier Tamargo , President & Chief Executive Officer

, President & Chief Executive Officer Andrew Alley

Michael Bernasiewicz

George Davie

Laura Formusa

Andrea Jeffery

Pedro Losada

Rob MacIsaac

Young Park

Andres Sacristan

Jose Tamariz

Stephanie Vaillancourt

ABOUT 407 INTERNATIONAL

The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%), and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

News releases are available at www.407etr.com.

Highlights

(Unaudited)







Three-month period ended





March 31





2021

2020























Selected Financial Information (in millions)









Revenues

$ 169.1

$ 287.8













Operating expenses

38.4

49.1

Depreciation and amortization

23.7

27.4

Interest and other expenses

102.0

55.6

Income before tax

5.0

155.7

Income tax expenses

1.3

41.2

Net income

$ 3.7

$ 114.5



















Traffic









Total trips (in thousands)

13,081

23,509

Average revenue per trip

$12.71

$12.11

Average workday number of trips

176,045

314,054

Total vehicle kilometres (in thousands)

256,055

490,765

Number of transponders in circulation









at March 31

1,580,995

1,607,815

