407 International Reports 2021 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - 407 International Inc. (the "Company") announced today revenues of $1,023.1 million for 2021, compared to $908.6 million for 2020. The Company reported net income of $212.4 million for 2021, compared to a net income of $148.0 million for 2020. Earnings before interest and other, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"1) totalled $859.0 million for 2021 compared to $739.9 million for 2020.

The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will review any potential dividend distribution to shareholders, as appropriate.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

As a result of increased vaccination rates and the Province of Ontario easing COVID-19-related restrictions, overall traffic improved during 2021. In 2021, traffic volumes were higher by approximately 8% when compared to 2020. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall traffic volumes and revenues, the Company maintains sufficient liquidity and expects to be able to satisfy all of its obligations in 2022.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING (ESG)

The Company continues to advance its ESG practices. In 2021, the Company completed an ESG materiality assessment to assist with the development of a multi-year ESG strategy.

Other 2021 ESG highlights include:

Achieving 2 million hours without a lost-time injury as at December 31, 2021 ; and

; and Setting a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030

APPOINTMENT

The Company is pleased to confirm the recent appointment to the Board of Directors of Mr. Jose Maria Velao, Chief Financial Officer, Cintra Infraestructuras, S.A., effective January 15, 2022.

The members of the Board of Directors are as follows:

David McFadden, Q.C., Chair of the Board

Javier Tamargo , President & Chief Executive Officer

, President & Chief Executive Officer Andrew Alley

Michael Bernasiewicz

George Davie

Laura Formusa

Andrea Jeffery

Rob MacIsaac

Young Park

Andres Sacristan

Jose Tamariz

Stephanie Vaillancourt

Jose Maria Velao

ABOUT 407 INTERNATIONAL

The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), also known as CPP Investments; Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%); and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three-month period ended

Year ended

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020















































Selected Financial Information (in millions)





















Revenues $ 308.7

$ 225.5

$ 1,023.1

$ 908.6 Operating expenses

49.0



44.3



164.1



168.7 EBITDA 1

259.7



181.2



859.0



739.9 Depreciation and amortization

28.0



23.9



102.2



97.4 Interest and other expenses

124.7



113.8



465.4



441.1 Income before tax

107.0



43.5



291.4



201.4 Income tax expenses

29.6



12.2



79.0



53.4 Net income $ 77.4

$ 31.3

$ 212.4

$ 148.0































































































Traffic





















Total trips (in thousands)

23,354



17,613



77,022



71,467 Average revenue per trip

$13.08



$12.63



$13.12



$12.55 Average workday number of trips

292,490



229,634



245,708



233,155 Total vehicle kilometres (in thousands)

520,264



363,850



1,695,715



1,500,500 Number of transponders in circulation





















at December 31













1,617,409



1,590,665

____________________________ 1 EBITDA is not a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards and investors are cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other companies' methods, and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021.

