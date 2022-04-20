Commercialization of antimicrobial anodized aluminum in Europe

SAGUENAY, QC, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - A3 Surfaces will benefit from a new round of financing of $4 million to support the commercialization of antimicrobial anodized aluminum, a unique technology developed by the Saguenay-based company. The Québec government and Desjardin Capital made the announcement today in the presence of Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development, Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, and Daniel Ménard, Director of the Centre Desjardins Entreprises Saguenay.

As part of this new round of financing, the Québec government granted A3 Surfaces a $2 million loan to support the commercialization of its aluminum anodizing technology. Desjardins Capital has offered a financial support of $1 million. In addition, shareholders have invested $1 million.

Thanks to these new funds, A3 Surfaces will be able to pursue its North American approval process and consolidate its commercialization structure in Europe, where the company carries out important promotional work. In addition, A3 Surfaces will participate in two world-class trade shows in Europe in May: SANTEXPO in France and Exposanità in Italy.

A first agreement signed in France

The marketing of A3 Surfaces' antimicrobial technology has begun to break into the European market. The Saguenay-based company recently signed a supplier agreement with the French private and public hospital purchasing center (CAHPP), which will allow it to offer its products to some 3,800 French health care institutions.

A3 Surfaces on Amazon

A3 Surfaces' products will also be available to the general public through Amazon - Europe. Within 45 days, the online retail platform will offer the company's line of antimicrobial anodized aluminum products.

"An innovative company like A3 Surfaces needs support and time to achieve its goals. The journey since the beginning of the company is considerable and A3 Surfaces could not have achieved its aspirations without the support of our partners. A3 Surfaces would like to thank the Québec Government and Desjardins Capital for their unwavering support. With this new round of financing, A3 Surfaces is well positioned to achieve its objective of becoming the world leader in antimicrobial surfaces."

- Dr Guy Leblanc, Vice-president Health, A3 Surfaces.

"A3 Surfaces' technology has great commercialization potential. It is this type of project that we must develop to promote the use of aluminum in Québec. By stimulating the aluminum sector, we generate good jobs for the region and significant economic benefits."

- Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for

Regional Economic Development

"A3 Surfaces operates in a strategic sector for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, and its ambitions correspond to the orientations of the Québec strategy for the development of aluminum. By promoting the aluminum produced in the region, A3 Surfaces generates considerable economic benefits for us."

- Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister responsible for

the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region

"Desjardins Capital is proud to support the innovation of a Québec-based company whose product is also boosting the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region's global reputation in the aluminum sector. Our financial assistance of $1 million will allow A3 Surfaces to develop a technology that makes aluminum self-cleaning so that surfaces are safe, and this is all the more important in times of pandemic."

- Jean-Yves Bourgeois, Senior Vice-President, Business Services, Mouvement Desjardins

About A3 Surfaces

A3S was founded in 2015 and is established in Saguenay (Quebec, Canada). The company has a multidisciplinary team composed of several highly specialized professionals in applied technologies. Together, they have developed antimicrobial anodized aluminum, a technology that is unique in the world. This technology aims to become a key factor in the fight against viral or bacterial disease transmission through a self-disinfecting biocidal surface treatment.

With its innovative aluminum anodizing solutions, but more importantly, its revolutionary technology, A3 Surfaces wants to provide the world with proven products that will reduce the risk of spreading infectious diseases.

About Desjardins Capital

Over 45 years strong, Desjardins Capital has a mission to value, support and nurture the best of Quebec entrepreneurship. With assets under management of C$3.0 billion as of December 31, 2021, Desjardins Capital helps contribute to the longevity of more than 670 companies, cooperatives and funds in various sectors from across Quebec. In addition to helping to maintain and create many thousands of jobs, this subsidiary of Desjardins Group offers business owners access to a large business network that supports their business growth.

