3M Teams with Pegatron to Advance Virtual Reality Headset Design and Efficiency

The 3M lens assembly incorporates a curved glass lens with the new 3M™ High Acuity Reflective Polarizer (HARP) lens. "We are excited to bring this advanced technology to the virtual reality market," said Susan Kent, Ph.D., 3M Virtual Reality Technical Leader. "Folded optics is a very efficient method to deliver high resolution, high contrast content in a beautiful and sleek design."

"The new lens technology allows more freedom in the design of the headset," said Paula Chen, Pegatron VX6 Project Leader. "Our new reference design, the VX6, is streamlined and slim while sitting close to the eye."

VX6 reference design is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR2 Platform. Wi-Fi 6 performance enables VX6 to achieve truly wireless VR with fast download speed. Four cameras handle mixed reality experience and head tracking. While the headset has a narrow profile, it adjusts for wearers with prescription glasses. The field of view is 95 degrees and, because of the curved lenses, feels fully immersive.

Mass production readiness for the VX6 headset with 3M curved lenses is slated for late 2021, while flat 3M lenses may be available earlier. Interested VR supply chain companies should contact 3M soon to lock in orders.

Visit go.3M.com/arvr to learn more and watch Pegatron and 3M 'tear down' the headset on video.

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM) we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews .

About Pegatron

Pegatron is a Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing company building various communications, computing and consumer electronics for global leading brands. The company has research and development expertise as well as design proficiencies for optimum consumer acceptance.

SOURCE 3M

For further information: Mary Auvin, [email protected], +1 651 592 5697, www.3m.com

Related Links

www.3m.com

