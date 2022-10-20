3M Oral Care introduces new custom matrix system that makes restorative procedures more affordable for patients, more predictable for dentists

Dental composites can be a great choice to restore or improve the aesthetics of a patient's smile. However, the traditional process can be long and complicated. The 3M Filtek Matrix procedure begins with a digital restoration design. A patient-specific matrix is created that helps the clinician transfer the digital design to the patient's teeth using 3M dental composites. Unlike more invasive ceramic procedures, which often require the removal of tooth structure, the Filtek Matrix relies on additive composite techniques where little to no tooth reduction is required. In a clinical evaluation, dentists reported that using the matrix increased their confidence, delivered predictable and esthetic results, and saved chair time.

"This product brings together leading material science and digital innovation to enable clinicians to predictably and efficiently transform patient smiles," said Andrew Milder, global portfolio director, 3M Oral Care. "It is exciting to see the amazing results that clinicians have delivered using the 3M Filtek Matrix."

The Filtek Matrix is the latest innovation in 3M's industry-leading portfolio of restorative solutions. Clinicians can pair the 3M Filtek Matrix with 3M™ Filtek™ Dental Restoratives to deliver excellent composite strength and wear resistance for patients.

