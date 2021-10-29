3M Health Care and Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborate to Increase Process Efficiency and Scalability in Commercial Therapeutic Manufacturing

- Two leaders in science combine complementary best-in-class technologies for biologics manufacturing customers

- Solution enables manufacturers to optimize manufacturing capacity, quality, efficiency and scalability

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- 3M Separation and Purification Sciences announces a global agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific that lets biopharmaceutical customers more easily pair 3M™ Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier, a single-stage purification solution, with Thermo Scientific HyPerforma Single-Use Bioreactor Systems. This combination is designed to bring greater efficiency and scalability to the therapeutic manufacturing process.

The global agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific pairs the 3M™ Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier with Thermo Scientific’s HyPerforma Single-Use Bioreactor Systems to bring greater efficiency and scalability to the therapeutic manufacturing process.

To meet growing demand for protein-based therapeutics, manufacturers need advanced technologies and solutions that support reliable and consistent manufacturing processes. The collaboration between 3M and Thermo Fisher will enable manufacturers to capture high titer, high cell-density cultures to improve harvesting and clarification and optimize manufacturing capacity, quality and efficiency.

Released in June 2021, the 3M Harvest RC is 3M's newest solution that utilizes proprietary fibrous chromatography media to deliver a single-stage purification solution for recombinant protein therapeutic manufacturing. It is the latest innovation in harvest and clarification technology, streamlining a traditionally multi-stage harvest clarification process into a single stage. The technology supports a wide range of cultures with different cell densities, high-packed cell volumes, and cell culture characteristics, allowing manufacturers to achieve predictable performance, without programming every step.

"To have 3M Health Care and Thermo Fisher come together like this is an example of two leaders in science collaborating to drive forward next generation technology for biologics manufacturing," said Robert Befidi, president, 3M Separation and Purification Sciences. "The 3M Harvest RC in conjunction with Thermo Fisher's bioreactor systems brings forth a best-in-class solution to optimize manufacturing capacity to produce therapeutics."

Thermo Fisher manufactures a wide range of single-use bioreactors that are used globally for cell culture production. The Thermo Scientific HyPerforma Single-Use Bioreactor (S.U.B.) is available in sizes from 50 L to 5,000 L models. The first-of-its-size, the 5,000 L S.U.B. is Thermo Fisher's largest commercially available unit, enabling biopharmaceutical companies to integrate single-use technologies into large-scale bioprocesses, including perfusion cell culture and cGMP manufacturing at very high cell density.

"Combining our highest-capacity bioreactor in the Thermo Scientific HyPerforma DynaDrive S.U.B. portfolio with the 3M Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier provides a best-in-class solution to our global biopharma customers," said Daniella Cramp, senior vice president and president of bioproduction at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Integration of these technologies helps ensure efficient development of life-saving therapeutics for patients who need them."

Additional details and commercial availability of products associated with the collaboration between 3M Separation and Purification Sciences and Thermo Fisher will be made available in the coming months.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

# # #

©3M 2021. All rights reserved. 3M and the 3M logo are the worldwide trademarks or registered trademarks of 3M. Trademarks of other parties are identified wherever possible, and 3M acknowledges their rights.

SOURCE 3M

For further information: Emilie Petersen, [email protected], https://www.3m.com/

Related Links

https://www.3m.com/

