3iQ Virtually Opens the Market

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2.5 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC , QBTC.U), and a public Ether investment fund, The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN , QETH.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ and its digital asset investment funds, visit www.3iQ.ca

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday April 21st, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

