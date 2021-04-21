3iQ Virtually Opens the Market
Apr 21, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Fred Pye, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ") and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group to celebrate the launch of the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ & BTCQ.U) and open the market.
Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2.5 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC, QBTC.U), and a public Ether investment fund, The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN, QETH.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ and its digital asset investment funds, visit www.3iQ.ca
