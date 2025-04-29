3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ, SOLQ.U) Secures Investment from ARK Invest

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) have invested in the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ, SOLQ.U) , becoming the first US listed ETFs to gain exposure to Solana and the network's staking rewards





In August 2024 , ARKW and ARKF also invested in the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ, ETHQ.U), which became the first ETF in North America to incorporate staking Ether into its investment strategy

TORONTO , April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce that the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ, SOLQ.U) has attracted investment from ARK Invest (ARK), the prominent ETF and investment management firm led by Cathie Wood. ARK has invested over $10 million cumulatively into SOLQ via the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). This investment marks a significant milestone, making ARKW and ARKF the first U.S.-listed ETFs to gain exposure to Solana—a public blockchain designed for decentralized applications—and its staking rewards.

3iQ's SOLQ was selected by ARK as it uniquely provides access to both the price performance of Solana and the network's staking rewards—an investment profile not currently offered in U.S.-listed ETFs. This reflects 3iQ's continued leadership in Canada, a global hub for digital asset product innovation, allowing the firm to bring unique strategies like SOLQ to market.

Pascal St-Jean, President & CEO at 3iQ, said: "We are delighted to welcome Cathie Wood's ARK Invest as investors in 3iQ's Solana Staking ETF. Attracting such like-minded innovators in investment management is a ringing endorsement of our leading product. Providing both institutional and qualified investors around the world with exposure to technologies that are reshaping the financial and digital ecosystem is what 3iQ is most passionate about."

Cathie Wood, CEO & CIO, ARK Invest, said: "At ARK Invest, we seek to invest in technologies and ecosystems that we believe are poised to revolutionize the way the world works. Solana represents a high-performance blockchain infrastructure with significant potential for decentralized applications and finance. Through 3iQ's Solana Staking ETF, we gain direct exposure to this growing network along with its staking economics, in a structure that aligns with our commitment to innovation and investor access."

Launched on April 16, 2025, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), SOLQ features a 0% management fee for the first 12 months, making it among the most competitively priced digital asset ETFs available. SOLQ invests in long-term holdings of Solana (SOL) purchased from leading digital asset trading platforms and over-the-counter (OTC) counterparties and seeks to provide investors with attractive staking rewards. SOLQ is the largest Solana ETF, having already amassed over $120 million Canadian in assets under management.

SOLQ is available to qualified investors globally, subject to local regulations. To learn more about the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ) and 3iQ's trusted expertise and well-established history of working with regulators, please visit https://www.3iq.io/our-funds/3iq-solana-staking-etf.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum ETP's boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

W: https://www.3iq.io/

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

X: https://x.com/3iq_corp

About ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, multiomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy, and the ARK Venture Fund. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com. For additional information regarding ARK's funds, please visit http://www.ark-funds.com.

Media Contact – Europe

Angus Campbell

Nominis Advisory

[email protected]

Media Contact – US

Ryan Graham

JConnelly

+1 862-777-4274

[email protected]

Julie Mercuro

JConnelly

+1 973-349-6471

[email protected]

Important information

Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the ETF is contained in the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at www.sedar.com.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement should not be distributed, forwarded, transmitted or otherwise disseminated in or into the United States, including to US news wire services. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities of the ETF have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or except in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither this announcement, nor the fact that it has been disseminated, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any future information that we distribute.

SOURCE 3iQ