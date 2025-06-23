3iQ's XRPQ Becomes Canada's Largest XRP ETF Following Launch with C$32 Million in AUM

3iQ XRP ETF (TSX: XRPQ), which included Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions as an early investor in the fund, surpasses C$32 million in client assets, becoming Canada's largest XRP ETF by AUM

3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ), launched earlier this year, became Canada's largest Solana ETF after two days of trading

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, proudly announces that after just three days of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the 3iQ XRP ETF (Ticker: XRPQ) has accumulated C$32 million in assets under management, making it the largest exchange-traded fund focused on XRP in Canada.

XRPQ launched last week with a 0% management fee for the first six months, making it one of the most competitively priced digital asset ETFs on the market. The ETF is one of the first in North America providing exposure to XRP, the fourth largest digital asset by market capitalization. It invests only in long-term XRP holdings purchased from reputable digital asset trading platforms and over-the-counter counterparties. XRPQ's seed investors at launch included Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions.

This milestone follows a similar achievement by another 3iQ ETF earlier this year. In April 2025, after only two days of trading, the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ) amassed C$90 million from investors, becoming Canada's largest Solana ETF by assets under management. SkyBridge Capital was among the largest unitholders in SOLQ when it came to market.

"Our XRP ETF's impressive success after only a few days of trading, similar to what our Solana Staking ETF experienced very shortly after its launch, underscores the benefits we offer to both retail and institutional investors looking to increase exposure to digital assets," said Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ. "We are well-positioned to continue pioneering products that enable investors all over the world to comprehensively, and safely, invest in digital assets."

XRPQ's underlying assets are fully secured in standalone cold storage. Registered accounts in Canada are eligible to invest in the ETF, and its TSX listing makes it available to qualified investors around the globe, subject to local requirements.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

