3iQ Receives Receipt for The Ether Fund Preliminary Prospectus and Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - 3iQ Corp. is pleased to announce that The Ether Fund (the "Fund") has received a receipt for its amended and restated preliminary prospectus in relation to an initial public offering of Class A Units at a price of US$10.75 per Class A Unit and Class F Units at a price of US$10.53 per Class F Unit (the "Offering").

The minimum size of the Offering is US$10,750,000 and the maximum size of the offering is US$107,500,000.

The Fund's investment objectives are to provide holders of Class A Units and Class F Units with:

(a) exposure to the digital currency Ether and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of Ether, and

(b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

3iQ Corp., will act as the investment manager and portfolio manager of the Fund.

The agents for the Offering are Canaccord Genuity Corp., Richardson GMP Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corp. and PI Financial Corp (collectively, the "Agents"). The Fund has granted the Agents an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Class A Units issued on the closing date of the Offering, on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the Offering.

Ether is the native digital asset to the Ethereum blockchain, a decentralized platform for money and new kinds of financial applications. The concept of Ethereum was developed in Canada in 2013 and subsequently launched by a group technologists from all over the world. With a current market capitalization of over $40 billion, Ether is the second largest digital asset behind bitcoin.

3iQ is a Canadian investment fund manager focused on providing investors with exposure to digital assets. 3iQ manages the TSX-listed Bitcoin Fund (QBTC; QBTC.U) as well as a private fund, the 3iQ Global Cryptoasset Fund. The private fund holds bitcoin, ether and litecoin and is available to accredited investors in Canada or in reliance upon other exemptions from the prospectus requirements.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is currently focused on digital assets, disruptive technologies and the blockchain space.

