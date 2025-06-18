3iQ Launches XRP ETF (XRPQ, XRPQ.U), Offering First-of-its-Kind Access to XRP in North America

A landmark rollout further reinforces 3iQ's track record as a trusted innovator in delivering regulated, first-to-market digital asset investment solutions.

Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, is an early investor in the fund.

The 3iQ XRP ETF (TSX: XRPQ, XRPQ.U), which launches with a 0% management fee for the first six months, provides exposure to a digital asset that has grown by 10,800% since January 2015.

3iQ will ring the closing bell today at the Toronto Stock Exchange to mark XRPQ's first day of trading.

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the 3iQ XRP ETF (TSX: XRPQ, XRPQ.U), which begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The 3iQ team will ring the closing bell this afternoon on the TSX floor to commemorate this historic launch. XRPQ is one of the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) in North America to provide investors with exposure to XRP, the third-largest digital asset by market capitalization.

Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, is an early investor in the fund. 3iQ's new ETF enables investors to gain long-term exposure to XRP in a transparent and cost-effective way.

XRPQ debuts with a 0% management fee for the first six months, placing it among the most competitively priced digital asset ETFs. It will invest only in long-term holdings of XRP purchased from reputable digital asset trading platforms and over-the-counter (OTC) counterparties. The underlying assets will be fully secured in standalone cold storage. XRPQ is available for investment through registered accounts in Canada, and its TSX listing enables access for qualified investors globally, subject to local regulations.

"The launch of XRPQ marks another milestone in our mission to provide investors with convenient, cost-effective access to digital assets within a regulated framework," said Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ. "XRP has demonstrated significant growth potential over the past decade, and this groundbreaking strategy offers Canadian and qualified global investors a transparent, low-cost and tax-efficient way to securely access that opportunity. Ripple Labs' investment support reflects our shared leadership in advancing the digital asset space."

XRP is the native digital asset of the XRP Ledger, an open-source blockchain designed for high-speed, low-cost payments across borders. The XRPL consistently settles transactions in three to five seconds, with fees often less than a fraction of a cent. Since January 2015, XRP's price has climbed from $0.02 to over $2.19, an increase of more than 10,800%. Ongoing regulatory clarity and growing institutional interest have positioned the XRPL to solve real-world use cases such as global remittances, liquidity management, and broader blockchain applications.

Earlier this year, 3iQ launched the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ), which invests in long-term Solana (SOL) holdings while delivering staking rewards. SOLQ quickly became the largest Solana ETF following its launch and as of June 12, 2025 has over $120 million USD in assets under management.

To learn more about the 3iQ XRP ETF (TSX: XRPQ, XRPQ.U), visit https://www.3iq.io/our-funds/3iq-xrp-etf.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iQ.

Important information

Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the ETF is contained in the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at www.sedar.com.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement should not be distributed, forwarded, transmitted or otherwise disseminated in or into the United States, including to US news wire services. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities of the ETF have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or except in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither this announcement, nor the fact that it has been disseminated, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any future information that we distribute.

