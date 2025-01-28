3iQ Files Preliminary Prospectus for World's First Solana Staking & XRP ETFs

Global Digital Asset Leader, Which Filed its Prospectus for World's First Solana ETP Last Year, Continues Work with Canadian Regulators to Provide Broadest Possible Crypto Exposure

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. (3iQ), the global digital asset investment manager founded in 2012, is pleased to announce today that the firm has submitted preliminary prospectuses with the Ontario Securities Commission and other Canadian securities regulators to list the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF and the 3iQ XRP ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If approved, they will be the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the world offering exposure to crypto assets Solana and XRP.

To achieve their proposed investment objectives, the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF and the 3iQ XRP ETF will invest in long-term holdings of Solana and XRP, respectively, purchased from reputable digital asset trading platforms and over-the-counter (OTC) counterparties. The ETFs are designed to provide investors with a convenient and safer alternative to direct investments in Solana and XRP.

"We have always been a pioneer in providing secure, innovative products like the first North American Bitcoin and Ether funds, which we launched in 2021, in order to provide risk-mitigated exposure to the broadest possible mix of crypto assets—including Bitcoin, Ether, staking Ether, and now Solana and XRP," said Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ. "Our Solana and XRP ETFs are the latest regulated investment vehicles that advance our mission, as Canada's first and only crypto native ETF issuer, to deliver efficient access to ever-growing digital asset classes for individual and institutional investors."

3iQ has an impressive history as a trailblazer in the digital asset investment universe. In June 2024, 3iQ filed a preliminary prospectus for The Solana Fund (TSX: QSOL), North America's first exchange-traded product (ETP) offering exposure to Solana. The firm has also been first to market with many of their other fund products, including the first publicly traded Bitcoin and Ether funds in Canada, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) and The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH), then in October 2023, The Ether Fund and the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ) became the first ETPs in North America to include staking Ether in their investment strategies. Included in 3iQ's world firsts was the launch of the CoinDesk 20 SP fund back in November 2024.

"Our close adherence to crypto protocols and our relationships with other crypto native firms position us to innovate our products in ways that provide optimal value to investors, such as the maximization of staking yields," said Mr. St-Jean. "Our collaboration with these partners, as well as Canadian regulators, has powered our ongoing leadership in digital asset investing."

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and offers other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

Disclosure:

The preliminary prospectus of the ETFs, dated January 27, 2025, contains important information relating to the securities of the ETFs and has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in all of the provinces and territories of Canada (except for Québec). The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the units of the ETFs until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities commissions in Canada. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell securities of the ETFs on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the securities of the ETFs are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying securities of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning securities of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the ETFs in its public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement should not be distributed, forwarded, transmitted or otherwise disseminated in or into the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The ETFs' securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or except in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither this announcement, nor the fact that it has been disseminated, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any future information that we distribute.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

