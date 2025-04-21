3iQ Becomes Canada's Largest Solana ETF Following Launch with AUM of C$90 Million

Superior Institutional Partnerships & World-Class Staking Providers Push 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ, SOLQ.U) to Become Canada's Largest by AUM

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce that after its first two days of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (Ticker: SOLQ) has amassed C$90 million.

SOLQ launched last week with a 0% management fee for the first 12 months, making it among the most competitively priced digital asset ETFs available. The ETF invests in long-term holdings of Solana (SOL) purchased from leading digital asset trading platforms and over-the-counter OTC counterparties and will also provide investors with attractive staking rewards through partnerships with leading validators Figment and Twinstake.

"We are thrilled to see such outstanding results after our Solana Staking ETF's two days of trading," said Pascal St-Jean, President & CEO of 3iQ. "This impressive result is a testament to how 3iQ attracts some of the best-known names in digital asset investment, such as SkyBridge Capital, and demonstrates the transparency, operational efficiency, and high-growth potential we can provide to both institutional and retail investors seeking direct exposure to Solana."

This is the latest milestone in 3iQ's ongoing track record as a trailblazer in delivering fully regulated, digital asset investment products. These include Canada's first publicly traded Bitcoin and Ether funds, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) and The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH). In October 2023, The Ether Fund and the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ) became the first exchange-traded products (ETPs) in North America to incorporate staking Ether into their investment strategies.

To learn more about the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ), please visit https://www.3iq.io/our-funds/3iq-solana-staking-etf.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum ETP's boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

