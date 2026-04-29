3iQ Appoints Kristina Zvyagintseva as Head of Business Development, U.S.

Seasoned institutional investment and digital asset professional to lead U.S. growth and deepen engagement with institutional investors and allocators

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, today announced the appointment of Kristina Zvyagintseva as Head of Business Development, U.S. In this role, Ms. Zvyagintseva will lead the firm's growth initiatives across the United States, expanding 3iQ's presence among institutional investors, family offices, advisors, and allocators seeking regulated, institutional-grade access to the digital asset economy.

Ms. Zvyagintseva brings more than a decade of experience spanning traditional finance and digital assets, with a track record across investment management, venture capital, and capital markets. Her background reflects a combination of institutional finance experience and digital asset expertise, positioning her to bridge traditional investment platforms with emerging digital asset opportunities. Over the past five years, she has focused on the digital asset sector through senior roles at Algoz and GTS, where she led institutional capital formation, developed strategic partnerships, and supported the expansion of investment platforms across North America. At Algoz, she directed the firm's North American expansion, driving capital formation and client engagement. At GTS, she led business development across digital assets and venture capital, working across hedge fund products, trading solutions, and strategic partnerships.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Zvyagintseva held roles at Ares Management and JPMorgan, where she developed a strong foundation in capital markets, institutional investment platforms, and global investor operations. Her experience spans institutional capital formation, investment platform development, strategic partnerships with institutional investors, and venture and growth equity investing.

"Kristina's blend of institutional finance experience and deep digital asset expertise makes her an excellent addition to our team," said Ash Tahbazian, Head of Business Development for North America. "As we continue to grow our presence in the U.S., her ability to build lasting relationships with institutional investors and bring new strategies to market will be instrumental in expanding access to our regulated digital asset solutions."

At 3iQ, Ms. Zvyagintseva will lead business development strategy across the United States, deepen engagement with institutional investors and allocators, and support broader education and adoption around digital asset investing. She also brings advisory board experience with early-stage fintech companies, including Acceleron Bank and Holt Xchange, a Canadian seed fintech accelerator.

"I'm thrilled to join 3iQ at such a pivotal moment for digital asset investing as institutional due diligence continues to evolve," said Ms. Zvyagintseva. "Institutional demand for digital assets is accelerating, and 3iQ has established itself as a global leader in delivering a secure and efficient framework that meets the highest standards of due diligence. I look forward to helping expand access for U.S. investors as the opportunity set across digital asset strategies continues to grow."

Ms. Zvyagintseva holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Baruch College and is a FINRA-licensed professional holding the Series 7, Series 63, and Series 3 designations.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and an Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. 3iQ is a subsidiary of Coincheck Group N.V., a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

W: https://www.3iq.io/

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

X: https://x.com/3iq_corp

Media Contact – North America

Ryan Graham

JConnelly

+1 862-777-4274

[email protected]

Julie Mercuro

JConnelly

+1 973-349-6471

[email protected]

Media Contact – Europe

Angus Campbell

Nominis Advisory

[email protected]

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only, and the content contained herein should not be considered investment advice or a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to sell or buy any asset, strategy, or product. Investing in digital assets involves a high degree of risk, including the loss of principal.

SOURCE 3iQ