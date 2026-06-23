3iQ Announces Addition of Anchorage Digital as Sub-Custodian for The Bitcoin Fund

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TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), the investment fund manager of The Bitcoin Fund (the "Fund"), today announced that, effective June 23, 2026, Anchorage Digital has been added as an additional sub-custodian under the Fund's multi-custody arrangement. Tetra Trust remains the Fund's primary custodian and has played an instrumental role in the integration of Anchorage Digital as part of the Fund's expanded custody framework.

The addition follows the previously announced selection of Anchorage Digital as 3iQ's infrastructure and custody partner for its digital asset investment platform, and is intended to provide the Fund with additional institutional digital asset custody infrastructure, operational flexibility, and security controls appropriate for a publicly listed digital asset investment fund.

There is no change to the Fund's investment objectives, investment strategy, management fee, ticker symbols, or listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange as a result of the addition of Anchorage Digital as an additional sub-custodian. Units of the Fund will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols QBTC and QBTC.U.

"Adding Anchorage Digital as an additional sub-custodian is an important operational milestone for The Bitcoin Fund," said Tommaso Mancuso, President and Chief Investment Officer of 3iQ. "As digital asset investment products continue to mature, custody infrastructure remains central to investor protection, operational resilience, and long-term scalability. Anchorage Digital provides regulated, institutional-grade infrastructure that aligns with the needs of the Fund and its unitholders."

3iQ will file a material change report in respect of the addition of Anchorage Digital as an additional sub-custodian to the Fund, which will be available under the Fund's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

About The Bitcoin Fund

The Bitcoin Fund is a closed-end investment fund managed by 3iQ Corp. The Fund seeks to provide unitholders with exposure to bitcoin and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin, and the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. Units of the Fund are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols QBTC and QBTC.U.

About 3iQ

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. 3iQ is a subsidiary of Coincheck Group N.V., a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

W: https://www.3iq.io/

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

X: https://x.com/3iq_corp

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry's leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital Bank also offers fiat custody services through the use of an FDIC-insured, licensed sub-custodian. Anchorage Digital is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with a valuation of $4.2 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn.

Press Contacts:

Anchorage Digital

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the Fund's expanded custody arrangements and 3iQ's digital asset investment platform. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections that 3iQ believes are reasonable as of the date of this press release, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that the expected benefits of the expanded custody arrangements or the addition of Anchorage Digital as an additional sub-custodian will be realized. 3iQ does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy units of the Fund in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

Investing in digital assets involves significant risk, including the possible loss of principal. The value of bitcoin may be highly volatile and may fluctuate materially. Investors should read the Fund's offering documents and other continuous disclosure documents before making an investment decision.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Media Contact

3iQ Corp.

161 Bay Street, Suite 2700

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +1 (416) 639-2130

SOURCE 3iQ