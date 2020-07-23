3Forge Opens London Office

New UK Office to Increase Local Support for its European Bank and Exchange Clients

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- 3Forge, a leader in data virtualization technology, today announced that it further strengthened its global presence with the opening of a London office. 3Forge's UK office, located in Canary Wharf, enables the New York-based firm to significantly increase local support of its extensive client base, which includes three of the world's largest banks operating in the UK and continental European market.

The expansion also creates substantial growth opportunities for the firm to deliver its #1 ranked analytics AMI platform that offers fast, precise, and insightful data analytics to enterprises, as well as gives the firm greater access to the region's deep pool of technology talent to meet future growth demands.

Founder and CTO Robert Cooke commented: "The opening of our London office signifies a major milestone in our decade-long journey. Our European expansion allows us to be closer to our rapidly growing global bank clients, giving us greater ability to provide them with the highest level of support possible."

The company also announced that John Soulis and Kim Akius were appointed as the first Client-Facing Engineers at the UK office. "We are very fortunate that John and Kim have joined our accomplished and dedicated technology team," Cooke said. "We look forward to their contributions."

About 3Forge LLC

3Forge continues to refine its scalable web-based enterprise platform, facilitating legacy application replacement, increasing productivity, reducing time to market while drastically cutting Total Cost of Ownership by 50 percent. 3Forge is the market leader for Tier 1 real-time and historical data visualization across a myriad of use cases. In independent testing of the AMI platform by the Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC), the award-winning AMI exceeded the real-time performance of traditional heavyweight front ends. 3Forge LLC is headquartered in New York, NY. For additional information, please visit www.3forge.com and linkedIncom/company/3forge.

