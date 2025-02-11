3DMakerpro Launches Revolutionary LiDAR-based Eagle Series Spatial 3D Scanners

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- On February 11, 2025, 3DMakerpro, a trailblazer in consumer-friendly 3D scanning technology, announced the launch of its new Eagle Series Spatial 3D Scanners. Equipped with cutting-edge LiDAR and imaging sensors, these devices are designed to effortlessly capture spatial environment data for applications in reverse engineering, digital twinning, asset management, XR, precision mapping, and 3D printing.

Advanced Features for Professional Accuracy

The Eagle 3D scanner is suitable for outdoor uses. Photo via 3DMakerpro. Eagle series 3D scanner. Photo via 3DMakerpro. Data collected by Eagle 3D scanner. Image via 3DMakerpro.

The Eagle Series is distinguished by its capability to scan areas with a range of up to 140 meters, maintaining precision within 2 centimeters at a distance of 10 meters. This precision makes it an ideal tool for complex modeling projects where accuracy is crucial.

Weighing just 1.5 kilograms, its lightweight design, combined with a robust built-in battery that supports up to one hour of continuous operation, enhances its portability and reliability during extended use.

Enhanced Imaging Capabilities

The Eagle Series includes a Standard and a Max version. The Max version excels with four 48-megapixel cameras, enhancing scanning efficiency and producing vivid colors with up to 8K panoramic photos. With HDR mode integrated into the system, users can expect superior image quality even under challenging lighting conditions, making the device an exceptional choice for those seeking top-tier performance.

Seamless Software Integration & User-Friendly Interface

The Eagle scanners are designed to work effortlessly with RayStudio software, providing straightforward tools for both professionals and hobbyists. They allow users to process and export point clouds in formats like PLY, OBJ, and 3D Gaussian Splatting, among others.

The interface is thoughtfully crafted to balance user-friendliness with advanced functionality, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for all users.

Pricing & Availability

Redefining spatial data capture capabilities at unmatched precision levels accessible both to professionals and enthusiasts alike, the Eagle series is available for pre-order exclusively on the official website of 3DMakerpro (https://store.3dmakerpro.com/products/eagle):

Eagle Standard : Suggested retail price USD 3,499 - Limited pre-order price USD 1,799 (first 500 units) .

: Suggested retail price - . Eagle Max: Suggested retail price USD 4,399 - Limited pre-order price USD 2,299 (first 500 units).

The launch of 3DMakerpro's Eagle Series Spatial 3D Scanners represents a pivotal advancement in spatial scanning technology, democratizing access to professional-grade tools for both industry experts and passionate enthusiasts. By bridging the gap between professional and personal use, 3DMakerpro empowers creators in fields like XR environments and digital asset management to explore new dimensions of digital innovation.

About 3DMakerpro

3DMakerpro, a distinguished overseas brand under Shenzhen Jimuyida Technology Co., Ltd., was established in 2015 as a prominent provider of 3D solutions. We specialize in offering cutting-edge 3D scanning devices. Our mission is to deliver professional-grade and user-friendly scanners, empowering individuals to craft their immersive 3D world. With a dedicated team exceeding 100 R&D experts, we have independently developed industry-leading software algorithms, including the multi-spectral projection system, visual tracking, no-marking registration algorithm, and automatic model processing. 3DMakerpro is committed to pioneering innovation in the realm of 3D technology.

