3DB Inc. Files Early Warning Report Regarding NexOptic Technology Corp.

EDMONTON, AB, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - 3DB Inc. (the "Corporation" or "3DB"), a corporation with its head office located in Edmonton, Alberta today announced that on April 15, 2021, 3DB disposed (the "Disposition") of an aggregate amount of 925,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") through the private market.

As a result of the Disposition, the Corporation's direct ownership percentage in Common Shares in the capital of NexOptic has decreased and 3DB is no longer a "control person" of NexOptic as such term is defined in the Securities Act (Alberta).

As of March 30, 2021, the effective date of the last early warning report filed by 3DB, 3DB owned and controlled 32,496,932 Common Shares and 1,269,176 conditional warrants ("Warrants"). Following the Disposition, as of April 16, 2021, 3DB owns and controls 29,074,262 Common Shares and 1,269,176 Warrants.

Pursuant to the calculations required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), following the Disposition, 3DB's ownership of NexOptic since the effective date of the last early warning report decreased by approximately 2.30%, from approximately 22.73% to approximately 20.42% of the outstanding Common Shares on a diluted basis calculated in accordance with the provisions of NI 62-103. All security holding percentages provided herein are based on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of NexOptic as disclosed in the Management Discussion & Analysis for NexOptic for the period ended December 31, 2020.

The required early warning report is being filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com as of the date hereof.

NexOptic is located at 1500-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2.

For further information: or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact: 3DB Inc., Attention: Darcy Daugela, 2500 - 10175 101 ST NW, Edmonton, Alberta T5J 0H3, Telephone: 587-708-0402

