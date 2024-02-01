3CLogic Announces 2024 Spring Events Schedule Focused on AI and Automation for Service Management Platforms

Leading Conversational AI and Contact Center provider unveils CX and EX

event-focused schedule.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- 3CLogic, the leading Conversational AI and Contact Center solution for customer service management platforms, including ServiceNow® and SAP®, today released its 2024 spring events schedule, covering major upcoming CX and EX events. The news comes on the heels of its latest customer success announcement, addressing its selection by a leading B2B travel platform serving hotels, airlines, car rental companies, and travel agencies in over 60 countries.

The 3CLogic team will be sponsoring, speaking, and/or attending the following spring events:

Medallia Experience

February 5-7, 2024 — Las Vegas, NV

Following a recent partnership announcement, 3CLogic will be both a sponsor and speaker at Medallia Experience 2024. Come discover the value-adding impact of leveraging Conversational AI, intelligent IVR workflows, call transcription, sentiment & predictive analytics, and AI-powered agent coaching in combination with the service management platforms (i.e.: ServiceNow, SAP, etc.) you already use.

ServiceNow Summits

Trusted by the world's leading brands across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, finance, higher education, and managed services 3CLogic is a proud sponsor of the upcoming regional ServiceNow Summits. Come explore the power of a ServiceNow-centric cloud contact center solution purpose-built to deliver value across the enterprise for customers and employees.

ServiceNow Knowledge24

May 7-9, 2024 — Las Vegas, NV

As a ServiceNow Certified Technology and Build partner with offerings available for Customer Workflows, IT Service Management, and Employee Workflows, 3CLogic will be a Gold sponsor and speaker at Knowledge 24 in May. The organization will unveil its latest set of capabilities in support of ServiceNow's upcoming Washington release to include Voice Self-Service, GenAI, automation, enhanced agent experiences, and AI-powered analytics.

SAP Sapphire

June 3-5, 2024 — Orlando, FL

As a SAP Certified Technology Partner listed on the SAP Store, the 3CLogic team will be on hand to showcase its latest AI and contact center solutions for SAP Sales and Service Cloud.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics – all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

