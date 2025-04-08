3CLogic and Glidefast Expand Partnership to Deliver Integrated Contact Center Solutions for ServiceNow®

Two leading industry partners enter into new distribution agreement to deliver combined CRM and CCaaS solutions to ServiceNow ecosystem.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, today announced an expanded partnership with Glidefast Consulting, an Elite ServiceNow Partner. As part of the new distribution agreement, Glidefast will now act as an official reseller of 3CLogic's AI and Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) offerings, providing clients with a fully integrated voice solution designed to enhance ServiceNow's CRM and Industry workflows.

The expansion comes as ServiceNow continues to accelerate its focus on front-office transformation, where voice remains a critical channel for customer engagement and service delivery. With this deepened collaboration, 3CLogic and Glidefast are positioned to meet the rising demand for native, scalable voice solutions that unify digital and human interactions across the Now Platform.

"As enterprises double down on delivering seamless service experiences, voice is emerging as a vital component in the ServiceNow ecosystem," said Brett Karl, VP of Partner Solutions & Alliances at GlideFast Consulting. "With our deep technical expertise and proven success across ServiceNow implementations, GlideFast is uniquely positioned to help customers unlock the full value of our integrated voice and workflow solutions."

3CLogic's ServiceNow-certified Contact Center solutions extend the capabilities of the Now Platform by embedding intelligent Voice AI, intelligent call routing, real-time transcriptions, AI-powered speech analytics, and analytics directly into ServiceNow's existing workflows and products. This empowers organizations to streamline operations, remove data silos, lowering operating costs and provide a more unified customer experience.

As an authorized reseller, Glidefast will offer 3CLogic's solutions globally alongside its full suite of ServiceNow services—helping clients accelerate deployment timelines, reduce implementation complexity, and ensure long-term success with their voice strategy.

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with 3CLogic and bring their powerful voice capabilities directly to the ServiceNow community," said Brett. "Together, we're delivering a seamless, next-generation contact center experience that amplifies the power of the Now Platform and transforms how organizations connect with customers."

Both 3CLogic and Glidefast will be sponsors at the ServiceNow's upcoming annual conference, Knowledge 25 where they will be showcasing their latest CX capabilities and services. To learn more about 3CLogic's ServiceNow voice solutions and the expanded partnership, visit www.3clogic.com or contact [email protected].

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About GlideFast Consulting

GlideFast Consulting is an Elite ServiceNow Partner and leading provider of ServiceNow solutions for enterprise and public sector clients. Renowned for its deep platform expertise and commitment to customer success, GlideFast helps organizations maximize the value of ServiceNow through strategic advisory, implementation, managed services, and custom application development. With a proven track record across IT, employee, and customer workflows, GlideFast delivers scalable solutions that drive digital transformation, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate time to value.

Recognized as the 2023 and 2024 Customer & Industry Workflows Partner of the Year, GlideFast is also part of ServiceNow's exclusive Delivery Success Program—a distinction awarded to partners with a proven history of delivering exceptional outcomes. With a validated Customer Service Management (CSM) practice, GlideFast brings deep expertise across CRM and retail use cases, helping organizations elevate the customer experience through innovative solutions built on the ServiceNow platform.

As a trusted partner in the ServiceNow ecosystem, GlideFast continues to lead through best-in-class services, integrated partner solutions, and a relentless focus on customer outcomes. For more information, please visit www.glidefast.com.

SOURCE 3CLogic

Louise Gutenberg, [email protected]