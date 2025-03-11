3CLogic Achieves ISO 27701 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Privacy and Security for Enterprise Customers

3CLogic attains ISO 27701 certification, demonstrating stringent global privacy compliance for its AI-driven voice and contact center platform offerings.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, is proud to announce its attainment of ISO 27701 certification. This significant achievement highlights the company's unwavering commitment to data privacy and security, further strengthening its reputation as a trusted partner for enterprise customers in an increasingly security-conscious world.

ISO 27701, an extension of the globally recognized ISO 27001 standard for information security management systems (ISMS), is the first international standard for privacy information management systems (PIMS). It provides a comprehensive framework to ensure compliance with stringent global privacy regulations, including the EU's GDPR. By aligning with these global standards, 3CLogic demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding sensitive data while supporting compliance for enterprises worldwide.

"Achieving ISO 27701 certification is a pivotal milestone for us," said Raj Chouta, Director of Security and Compliance at 3CLogic. "In today's rapidly evolving landscape, enterprises require solutions they can trust to protect customer data. This certification reinforces our commitment to offering a secure, privacy-compliant platform that empowers global organizations to focus on their core business, knowing that their contact center operations are backed by the highest security standards."

This certification further differentiates 3CLogic as a leader in data privacy within the contact center industry, aligning with its broader commitment to delivering AI-powered solutions that prioritize security at every level. 3CLogic's comprehensive security framework also includes other critical certifications such as SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR, providing enterprise customers with the peace of mind that their data is handled with the utmost care and in full compliance with industry regulations.

As businesses face increasing concerns around data protection and privacy, 3CLogic's ISO 27701 certification provides an added layer of trust and assurance, enabling enterprises to confidently deploy AI-driven solutions without compromising on security or compliance. This milestone not only enhances 3CLogic's position as a trusted partner but also sets a new standard for security and privacy in the AI and contact center sectors.

