3B Scientific Acquires Veterinary Simulator Industries

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- 3B Scientific, a global leader in the manufacturing and marketing of medical and scientific educational products, announced today that it has acquired Veterinary Simulator Industries (VSI), a leading developer of veterinary simulation models.

Founded with a commitment to advancing veterinary education, VSI has developed a range of highly realistic and effective veterinary simulators that are redefining how veterinary training is delivered. With a focus on quality and innovation, VSI's products provide a practical, hands-on approach to veterinary education, meeting the diverse needs of educators and students around the world. "Veterinary Simulator Industries is widely recognized for its outstanding veterinary training solutions, which perfectly complement our extensive range of educational tools. We are thrilled to welcome VSI into the 3B Scientific family. By combining our strengths in product development, manufacturing, and global distribution, we aim to set new standards in veterinary education, offering unparalleled resources to training institutions and professionals worldwide" commented Todd Murray, CEO of 3B Scientific.

David Jackson, Managing Director of Veterinary Simulator Industries, added: "Joining forces with 3B Scientific is an exciting step forward for VSI. The global reach of the 3B Scientific Group and commitment to innovation will enable us to further develop our product line and deliver even greater value to the veterinary education community. Together, we look forward to creating more advanced, realistic simulators and expanding access to high-quality training tools."

About the 3B Scientific Group

3B Scientific, established in 1948 in Hamburg, Germany, is a global provider of state-of-the-art medical simulators and educational products for healthcare and veterinary training. With a presence in over 120 countries, the 3B Scientific Group continues to drive its mission of advancing the delivery of medical and veterinary education worldwide.

For more information about 3B Scientific, visit www.3bscientific.com.

About Veterinary Simulator Industries

Veterinary Simulator Industries (VSI) is a leading developer of high-quality veterinary simulators, designed to offer realistic, hands-on training experiences that enhance veterinary education and training. VSI's products are trusted by educators and professionals globally for their realism and educational effectiveness.

To learn more about VSI, visit www.vetsimulators.com.

