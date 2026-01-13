SAINT-HONORÉ-DE-SHENLEY, QC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, the Municipality of Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ are proud to officially open Le Saint-Honoré, two 18-unit apartment buildings that will welcome families and individuals living in Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley. This project was carried out under the agreement between the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and the Government of Quebec.

The $13.5-million financial package allocated to the project includes $6.3 million in investments from the Government of Quebec as part of its partnership with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ to create 2,278 affordable housing units in Quebec, made possible by the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. The Municipality of Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley, for its part, is investing $170,000, in addition to providing a tax credit for the project. Finally, Les Industries Bonneville is also contributing $125,000. Les Industries Bonneville was in charge of the construction site, and the project will eventually be managed by the Office d'habitation du Sud des Appalaches. Located at 450 Ennis Street in Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley, the two buildings offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The official opening was attended by Samuel Poulin, Quebec Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister for the Economy and Small and Medium Enterprises, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women. Mr. Poulin was joined by Karine Champagne, Mayor of Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley; Christian Dubois, Director of Investment at the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ – Chaudière-Appalaches; and Mathieu Fontaine, General Manager of the Office d'habitation du Sud des Appalaches.

Toward the creation of 2,278 social and affordable housing units

Under the innovative partnership between the Government of Quebec and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, 2,278 new social and affordable housing units are to be built by 2027. Most of the projects are new constructions, but the roadmap also includes, to a lesser extent, acquisitions of existing buildings for the purpose of renovating them and maintaining rent affordability.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. This project is an example of what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government is committed to diversifying the levers we can use to increase housing supply across Quebec. Our collaboration with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a good example of this. This collaboration enables us to take rapid, concrete action, in partnership with municipalities and housing organizations, to better house Quebecers with low or moderate incomes. I want to congratulate all the partners for making this wonderful project a reality!"

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"After the first child care centre in the municipality's history, the new municipal office, road rehabilitation, and the refurbishment of the schoolyard, we now have 36 new housing units in the municipality thanks to our government's contribution. This is a meaningful project for families and individuals in a rural setting, and a major addition that helps people remain in their community. Saint-Honoré is a perfect example of what we can achieve when partners come together to improve quality of life for everyone."

Samuel Poulin, Quebec Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister for the Economy and Small and Medium Enterprises

"The Government of Quebec is proud to support projects that make a real difference in the quality of life of residents of the Chaudière-Appalaches region. Thanks to the collaboration of many stakeholders, 36 households will have access to an affordable living environment. Congratulations to all the partners involved in this wonderful project!"

Bernard Drainville, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region

"The addition of affordable housing in Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley helps diversify the municipality's housing options while contributing to its demographic, social, and economic development. These homes will allow young students, workers, families, and independent seniors to thrive in our community. In recent years, the municipality has invested in services and recreational infrastructure to welcome these new residents."

Karine Champagne, Mayor of Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley

"Bringing together all the necessary upstream elements, both in financial terms and in terms of project design, in an effort to build more sustainable and affordable housing faster is a driving force for us, and these 36 new units are a great example of this. We applaud the commitment of all the stakeholders involved in this project, including the modular construction concept of Les Industries Bonneville, and we're vigorously pursuing the commitment we made to the Government of Quebec."

Martin Raymond, CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, represented by Christian Dubois, Director of Investment at the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ – Chaudière-Appalaches

"At Bonneville, we have made a clear commitment: to dedicate nearly 80% of our production capacity to non-market housing. In the context of a housing crisis, our responsibility is to put industrialization at the service of affordability. By standardizing, automating, and working upstream with public and community partners, we believe it is possible to sustainably reverse the rising cost of construction. Above all, we want to show that this solution should not be reserved for major urban centres--municipalities like Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley also deserve quality housing, delivered quickly and at a controlled cost."

Éric Bonneville, Co-President, Industries Bonneville

"The Saint-Honoré housing complex project demonstrates that it is possible to build in smaller communities, which have just as much need for affordable housing as large cities. For La Villa du rêve and the Office d'habitation du Sud des Appalaches, housing means far more than a roof over one's head--it is a key determinant of health with a significant impact on the population. Being able to offer a community and its residents the opportunity to live in a suitable, safe, and affordable environment is not only our mission, but above all a response to a very real need. This project was made possible through teamwork and the contributions of partners from each organization, who were willing to invest the necessary time and energy."

Mathieu Fontaine, Executive Director, Office d'habitation du Sud des Appalaches

Highlight:

Thanks to the use of modular construction, the construction time on the site was reduced to just eight months. The pace of work was accelerated, and delivery was able to happen faster, while maintaining a high level of quality. This approach demonstrates the efficiency and reliability possible in this type of project.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic development in Quebec by partnering with industry leaders to strategically invest in profitable real estate projects. It supports the startup of projects in the residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors and prioritizes a sustainable development approach. As of June 30, 2025, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ had 26 real estate projects under development or construction worth $4.1 billion, 84 operating assets totalling 6,412 residential rental units, and 5 million square feet of industrial land to be developed. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

