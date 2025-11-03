33seven Adding Horsepower to Support Canada's Farming Families

"Succession is the toughest algorithm a farm family will ever face."

– Derryn Shrosbree, MSC, B.Sc., Founder, 33seven

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian farm families now have access to a powerful new set of tools for succession, transition, and life insurance planning through a beneficial collaboration between 33seven and Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm.

"The days when you could pass down a farm with a handshake and a prayer are gone," said Derryn Shrosbree (MSc Mathematics LSE), founder of 33seven and a farmer himself. "Today, you've got three generations of Canadians within farming families all with competing needs. You've also got steep tax obligations that don't wait, and seasonal cash flow that can make planning feel impossible. Together with HUB International, we take all of that off your plate, so you can focus on working the farm and enjoying your family when succession arrives."

For Shrosbree, this move brings together two halves of his own life, finance, and agriculture. "I've lived the realities of the farm, and I've seen the sharp edges of Wall Street," he said. "Farmers deserve solutions that protect their land and their families. By working with HUB, we can offer answers to challenges that keep farm families awake at night and we can keep them from self-destructing. Let's face it, succession, taxation, and fees are the real risk. We slay the beast of transition procrastination and insurmountability."

Canadian agriculture is at a crossroads. With the average farmer now over 55 years old, fewer young people choosing the profession, and family disagreements often stalling transitions, the risks are rising. HUB recognized the need to strengthen support for this sector and worked with Shrosbree to bring his succession and life insurance expertise alongside HUB's established Property and Casualty services. Together, they are building an integrated approach, to protect wealth, reduce pressure, and preserve operations.

"Canadian farms are not only businesses, but also legacies built on generations of commitment and care, so we are helping add horsepower to those families protecting their legacies," said Marc Chouinard, HUB Agribusiness National Specialty Practice Leader – Canada. "By partnering with 33seven, we're ensuring that succession isn't just about transferring assets, but about preserving values, relationships, and the future of Canadian agriculture."

Shrosbree has already guided more than 150 farm transitions. His mission is simple but urgent: help keep Canadian farms in Canadian hands.

"Whether your children are on the farm or pursuing other careers, the succession plan must balance fairness and sustainability," Shrosbree said. "Our solutions are designed to reduce inter-family conflict and preserve wealth. Keeping the farm in Canadian hands is a key part of our raison d'être. We get it done."

About 33seven

33seven is a Canadian advisory firm dedicated to succession, transition, and legacy planning for farm families. With a focus on continuity and sustainability, 33seven helps farmers navigate the financial, operational, and emotional complexities of passing agricultural businesses from one generation to the next. For more information visit: 33seven.ca

"Farm. Family. Legacy endures. Succession demands precision. Transition is never simple, but always necessary. Together, 33seven and HUB International deliver continuity, security, and the confidence Canadian farmers need to protect what matters most-today and for generations to come." – Derryn Shrosbree's Fibonacci sequence tribute to farmers facing transition challenges.

For Media Inquiries, please contact: Sarah Tratt, [email protected], 416-577-2138; Heather Milne, [email protected], 416-505-7207