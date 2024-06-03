The International Economic Forum of the Americas gathers global speakers in Montreal to address the world's most pressing challenges

MONTREAL, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Conference of Montreal, one of the longest-standing economic conferences in North America, is proud to announce the theme of its 30th edition "Leading in an Accelerating World" which will take place from June 10-12, 2024 at the Hôtel Bonaventure in downtown Montreal. The event, which is hosted by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA), will welcome more than 150 international speakers and 2500 on-site participants to discuss global issues as well as spotlight the local business ecosystem.

A Program for an Accelerating World

The Conference focuses predominantly on the ways in which organizations and institutions can innovate to thrive in a rapidly changing world. As a result, it attracts business and political leaders, thought leaders from academia to civil society and numerous international government delegations.

This year's program will center on the most pertinent topics of our time such as climate change, the global economy, international trade, supply chain security, technological advances including AI and the energy transition, providing a platform for dynamic discussion and debate while convening a roster of high-profile speakers from the worlds of politics and business, including:

Political leaders including the President of the Treasury Board of Canada , Anita Anand ; the Minister of Finance for the Government of Quebec , Eric Girard ; the Premier of New Brunswick , Blaine Higgs ; the Governor of Minnesota , Tim Walz and the Governor of Illinois , JB Pritzker .

, ; the Minister of Finance for the Government of , ; the Premier of , ; the Governor of , and the Governor of , . Key decision makers in finance, ranging from the heads of the banks including Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada ; François Villeroy de Galhau , Governor of the Banque de France ; Joachim Nagel , President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, to leading names in the private sector such as Henry Kravis , Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of KKR, Paul Desmarais Jr. , Chairman of Power Corporation and Jean-Guy Desjardins , Chairman of the Board and Global CEO of Fiera Capital.

Governor of the Bank of ; , Governor of the Banque de ; , President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, to leading names in the private sector such as , Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of KKR, , Chairman of Power Corporation and , Chairman of the Board and Global CEO of Fiera Capital. Business leaders from major companies, including: Frédéric Oudéa, Chairman of Sanofi; Geneviève Fortier, CEO of Promutuel Insurance; Laurent Germain , CEO of Egis; Val Smith , Chief Sustainability Officer at Citi; Tamara Lundgren , Chairman, President and CEO of Radius Recycling; Matthias Rebellius, CEO, Smart Infrastructure at Siemens, and Michael McCain , Executive Chair, Maple Leaf Foods.

A Milestone for Montreal : 30 Years of Global Impact

Since 1994, the Conference of Montreal has acted as a platform for global leaders and business luminaries to connect, collaborate and innovate to address the world's most critical challenges. The event is deeply rooted in the city of Montreal and has for three decades welcomed heads of state and international thought leaders to the region. Alongside discussions on global issues and trends, the event acts as a beacon for economic development both within the province and across the globe. As a result of this, many organizations use the conference as an avenue to achieve international expansion or foreign investment. As testimony to the event's significance to the region, the Conference of Montreal is sponsored by the Governments of Canada and Quebec, as well as the City of Montreal, alongside more than 60 additional partners from both the public and private sectors.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to enabling innovation and allowing businesses and the economy to flourish. I look forward to streamlining the federal regulatory system and cutting red tape. We are taking action to ensure that regulations evolve with changing technologies and reflect current business realities, challenges, and opportunities." – The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada.

"For the past three decades, the Conference of Montreal has sought to address major economic issues by mobilizing leaders from all over the world, from renowned companies and international organizations alike. Once again this year, I hope that this forum will empower us to make the best decisions for building tomorrow's low-carbon global economy and achieving a successful energy transition." – Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy; Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development; and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

"The Conférence de Montréal is an opportunity to reflect, exchange ideas and learn more about global economic issues. Let's take advantage of this space to promote Montreal's role as a leader in ecological transition, sustainable economic development and the fight against climate change." – Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal.

"As we celebrate the 30th edition of the Conference of Montreal, I couldn't be prouder of my father's original vision. This anniversary is a testament to his enduring legacy and our unwavering commitment to fostering global dialogue and progress." - Nicholas Rémillard, CEO, International Economic Forum of the Americas.

For further information and the complete list of sessions and speakers, please visit the Conference of Montreal website or to take part in this 30th edition, register here .

About The Conference of Montreal

The Conference of Montreal brings together decision makers from all spheres of society to address the most pressing issues of our time. The conference was launched in 1994 by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) and has evolved from a small, one-off event to become an internationally recognized multi-day event attended by leaders and decision makers from the worlds of government, business and academia. The event's geographic location in the heart of French Canada offers audiences a rare socio-political economic insight which spans both a North American and European perspective, while also examining best practice worldwide.

Media Accreditation

Media accreditation requests can be submitted via this form . Requests for speaker interviews can be sent to Julia Larivière ([email protected]).

SOURCE International Economic Forum of the Americas

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Julia Larivière, 438-499-6716, [email protected]; Sébastien Lachaine, 514-794-6127, [email protected]