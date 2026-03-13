LONGUEUIL, QC, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, together with the City of Longueuil and Habitations communautaires de Longueuil (HCL) are proud to officially open Un toit pour tous, a 30-unit building for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The total investment for this project is more than $16 million. At the same time, the partners were able to confirm that conditional funding is in the process of being approved for a second phase of the project.

The event was hosted by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois‑Rivières, Caroline Desrochers, on behalf of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, Gregor Robertson, as well as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Longueuil--Charles‑LeMoyne, Sherry Romanado.

They were accompanied by the Minister of Health, Minister Responsible for Social Services, Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region, Sonia Bélanger, the Member of the National Assembly for Marie‑Victorin, Shirley Dorismond, on behalf of the Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Caroline Proulx, the Mayor of Longueuil, Catherine Fournier, the Director of the Longueuil Agglomeration Police Service, Patrick Bélanger, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Habitations communautaires Longueuil, Mary Claire Mac Leod, and the Director of Le Repas du Passant, Danielle Leblanc.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $3.4 million in the project through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec has also contributed more than $3.2 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ), which also securing the organization's mortgage loan. This is in addition to another $3.7 million in government funding provided through a tripartite agreement between the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the City, and the SHQ. As for the City of Longueuil, it has allocated $2 million to the organization in various forms of support.

Second phase:

In addition to the inauguration, the partners also confirmed that they have reached an agreement on the conditional funding for a second phase, which is estimated to cost $23.2 million. The Government of Quebec will contribute $9.7 million through the SHQ's Affordable Housing Program. The Government of Canada plans to provide $9.5 million in the form of a forgivable loan and a low‑interest loan from the Affordable Housing Fund. The City of Longueuil will also be contributing $3.9 million to this project. This second phase, with work expected to continue until May 2027, will add another 54 social housing units.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to help communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. This project is an example of what we can achieve when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to Build Canada Strong."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Everyone deserves to have a safe and stable place where they can rebuild their life in dignity. With these new units, our government is reiterating its commitment to supporting people experiencing homelessness and to working with communities to provide lasting solutions. Together, we're taking concrete action to ensure no one is left behind."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"The project we are announcing today will make a real difference for people at risk of homelessness here in Longueuil. Every project like this brings us closer to the country we want to build -- a country where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois‑Rivières

"Access to housing is a core determinant of health. By supporting initiatives like the ones led by Habitations communautaires Longueuil, we're strengthening our collective ability to prevent distress, to facilitate reintegration and to offer support that's adapted to the real needs of people who are experiencing homelessness. Congratulations to the Bâtir son quartier team and to all the partners involved in this project."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister of Health, Minister Responsible for Social Services, Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"Through partnership projects like the ones announced today, we're innovating to improve life in our communities. By building these 30 new units in Longueuil, we're offering more people experiencing homelessness a safe and warm place to call home so that they can make a new start. Together, the Government of Quebec, the City of Longueuil and Habitations communautaires Longueuil are helping to build a stronger community and a stronger Canada for everyone."

Sherry Romanado, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence Member of Parliament for Longueuil--Charles-LeMoyne

"Getting access to safe, stable housing is an essential step toward dignity and independence. These new homes will give people experiencing homelessness the opportunity to rebuild their lives in a supportive and compassionate environment. I'm proud to see our community come together to support our most vulnerable residents and build a future where everyone belongs. I'd like to recognize the work done by Habitations communautaires Longueuil, Le Repas du Passant and the Réseau d'Habitations Chez Soi."

Shirley Dorismond, Member of the National Assembly for Marie-Victorin

"The Un toit pour tous project is very meaningful for the City of Longueuil, and we have been actively working on its implementation for several years in collaboration with our partners. We all know that the only truly structural solution to homelessness is housing with community support, and that is precisely what this project provides. It will both reduce the pressure on emergency shelter resources in the area and offer a sustainable transition pathway for those who are close to getting back on their feet, while also preventing people at risk from falling into homelessness. I am truly proud of this collective effort that will make a real difference for the most vulnerable members of our community, and I want to highlight the incredible contribution of Mary Claire and Danielle, who have carried this project on their shoulders for so many years with unwavering determination."

Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

"Un toit pour tous is the result of a shared dream and concerted effort. Together, we're creating a stable and caring community where everyone belongs and can put down roots."

Mary Claire Mac Leod, Chair of the Board of Directors of Habitations communautaires de Longueuil

"Thanks to strong support and the patience and tenacity of all involved, the dream of relocating Le Repas du Passant has finally become a reality. Our front-line organization is now proudly located within the Un toit pour tous housing project. This would never have come to pass without the support and trust of our partners and their commitment to the people in this community."

Danielle Leblanc, General Manager, Le Repas du Passant

"The Bâtir son quartier team is proud to have supported the non-profit Habitations communautaires Longueuil since the beginning. The official opening of phase one of Un toit pour tous and the announcement of phase two are proof of the HCL's remarkable determination in responding to the needs of the residents of our community who are vulnerable and at risk of homelessness. We would like to recognize the commitment shown by HCL, the Longueuil community sector and the project funders, who are committed to working together to offer inclusive living environments to those in greatest need."

Edith Cyr, General Manager, Bâtir son quartier

Highlights:

All households living in phase 1 and phase 2 of Un toit pour tous could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Longueuil (10%).

Le Repas du Passant is a front-line organization working to ensure the food security of vulnerable people and families in the Longueuil Agglomeration. It also offers psychosocial support to help with independence and social inclusion.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]