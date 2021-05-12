3% of All Internet Sites Are Scams

How some Internet companies are fighting back online fraud successfully

AMSTERDAM, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Scamadviser analyzed 7 million domain names and discovered that 3% of all websites have a Trust Score lower than 20 out of 100, meaning that they are (very) likely to be a scam.

The company also discovered that some Internet companies do a much better job at preventing scammers from accessing their services than others.

Good Registrars

The percentage of Low Score Domains differs strongly per registrar (where you register a domain name). Companies like Network Solutions and 1&! IONOS are able to keep the number of possible scam sites below 1%, while others have more than three to four times the industry average.

Registrar Hosted Domains Low Score Domains % Low Score Domains Network Solutions 82,531 532 0.60% 1&1 IONOS 49,002 483 1.00% FastDomain 33,624 552 1.60% ENOM 91,405 1,650 1.80% GoDaddy.com 528,752 15,876 3.00% PublicDomainRegistry.com 92,461 3,074 3.30% GMO INTERNET, INC. 29,825 1,039 3.50% NameCheap 119,754 12,546 10.50% NameSilo 40,710 5,340 13.20% Alibaba Cloud Computing 35,925 5,139 14.30%

Good Hosting Companies

Website hosting companies like Google and GoDaddy perform remarkably well with only 1.7% and 2.0% of the websites researched being considered malicious. Far below the industry average of 3%

ISP Hosted Domains Low Score Domains % Low Score Domains Google 175,561 2,975 1.70% WebsiteWelcome.com 64,214 1,140 1.80% GoDaddy.com 105,755 2,127 2.00% Unified Layer 68,850 1,334 2.00% OVH 78,024 1,690 2.20% Hetzner Online 52,249 1,204 2.30% DigitalOcean 60,215 1,459 2.40% Cloudflare 326,325 11,905 3.70% Amazon Technologies 75,150 3,372 4.50% Shopify 45,407 3,802 8.40% Namecheap 48,116 8,456 17.60%

Good Registries

The registry owns the top-level domain such as .com, .biz or .store. The Chinese .cn top-level domain seems hardly misused (0.36%) at all. The .co extension, on the other hand, is often misused (5.4%) by scammers as it gives potential scam victims the impression that it is a legit .com site.

Registry Hosted Domains Low Score Domains % Low Score Domains cn 72,014 190 0.36% au 30,503 366 1.20% nl 52,255 699 1.30% it 31,259 467 1.50% pl 25,431 392 1.50% org 105,805 1,753 1.70% de 82,464 1,552 1.80% co.uk 58,587 1,839 3.10% net 135,170 4,317 3.20% com 1,832,842 72,243 3.90% ru 78,952 3,457 4.40% co 25,024 1,342 5.40%

How to Make the Internet Safer?

Clearly, some Internet companies are much better at keeping scam sites at bay than others. The trick seems to be fair pricing and well-structured Know Your Customer (KYC) processes.

The companies struggling the most with a high number of scammy domains seem to be price fighters. For example, some registrars sell domains with the extension .ltd as little as $6.98, .top for $3.98 and .store for $1.88 per year!

Several hosting providers, registries, and registrars have improved their KYC policies with remarkable results. The Danish .dk registry for example was able to reduce the number of online stores selling fakes by 80% in one year by just asking for an ID.

