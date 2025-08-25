2G Energy Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with CK Power to Launch New 2G Demand Response Generator Product in North America

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. and ST. LOUIS, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- 2G Energy Inc., the North American subsidiary of global combined heat and power (CHP) systems leader 2G Energy AG (Heek, Germany), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CK Power, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. CK Power is a well-established leader in the design, distribution, manufacturing, and servicing of industrial engines and generator systems, serving as the corporate center of the broader CK Power Family of Companies.

As part of this partnership, 2G Energy has granted CK Power exclusive rights to market, sell, and service its new Demand Response Spark-Ignited Rich Burn Industrial Generator line and associated products in the United States. The 2G Demand Response Product is expected to start pre-sales in late 2025 for deliveries in early 2026 and will feature the following specifications:

Emergency Standby Power Rating: 620 kW, 60 Hz

620 kW, 60 Hz Limited Time Power Rating: 580 kW, 60 Hz

580 kW, 60 Hz Prime Power Rating: 530 kW, 60 Hz

530 kW, 60 Hz Certifications: UL2200, UL6200, NFPA 110

UL2200, UL6200, NFPA 110 Compliance: EPA and BlueSky emissions standards

The generator features a robust V12 gas engine built on the same proven platform as 2G's continuous-duty CHP systems—renowned for reliability and efficiency. This expansion into flexible, grid-responsive standby and prime power positions 2G Energy and CK Power at the forefront of a rapidly evolving energy market.

In recent years, demand response (DR) and distributed energy markets in the U.S. have experienced significant growth, fueled by supportive policy, technological innovation, and the increasing integration of renewable energy. As of 2024, over 20 GW of DR capacity is active in wholesale markets across regions such as PJM, CAISO, ERCOT, and ISO-NE. With the implementation of FERC Order 2222, behind-the-meter assets—like smart thermostats, EVs, and batteries—are increasingly aggregated into virtual power plants (VPPs), transforming DR from an emergency-only tool into a cornerstone of modern grid strategy. U.S. DR capacity is projected to exceed 35 GW by 2030. Our new demand-response-ready genset line is purpose-built for this environment, delivering reliable standby and prime power while seamlessly integrating with grid programs and VPP platforms. Initial models will launch in 2025, with additional larger kW nodes rolling out in 2026, scaling up to 1,000 kW Prime, to meet growing market demand and evolving application needs.

"2G Energy selected CK Power for their outstanding commitment to customer service and deep market presence across North America. Since 1929, CK Power has engineered and delivered high-performance power solutions for many of the standby and prime power industrial applications across North America," said Pablo Hofelich, Chief Executive Officer of 2G Energy AG.

"We are honored to be chosen by 2G Energy to represent this innovative product line in the North American market," said Clayton R. Costello, Co-CEO of the CK Power Family of Companies. "With nearly a century of experience delivering high-performance standby and prime power solutions across a wide range of industries, we're excited to expand our product offering with this demand response-focused generator line. Backed by five industrial divisions strategically aligned under one umbrella, we've evolved from a local distributor into a national leader in power systems, and we're eager to introduce this forward-thinking solution to customers across the continent."

This partnership strengthens both companies' positions in the growing distributed energy and demand response markets, highlighting their shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainable power solutions that support standby and prime power flexibility for the grid beyond traditional backup applications.

About 2G Energy Inc.

2G Energy is a leading international manufacturer of combined heat and power (CHP) systems for decentralized electricity and heat generation. 2G's product portfolio supports CHP projects with electrical outputs ranging from 50 kW to 2.5 MW, operating with natural gas, biogas, propane and hydrogen. 2G has its own line of combustion engines known for low fuel consumption, high availability, and optimized maintenance intervals. 2G has installed over 9,000 CHP plants worldwide and provides top-tier service and support for its projects. For more information, please visit us at https://www.2g-energy.com/

Media Contacts

Kimberley Padro-Geores, North American Marketing Manager

2G Energy Inc

[email protected]

Savannah Heron, Divisional Marketing Manager

CK Power Family of Companies

[email protected]

SOURCE 2G Energy