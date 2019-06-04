27 Million Swedish Krona (2.5 million EUR) Won at Hypercasino.com Online Casino by a Player From Sweden

Hyper Casino, May, 2019 - A casual gaming session turns out to be a life-deciding event for a 37-year-old player from Sweden as he scores the first jackpot in the casino's brief history and the biggest one ever won under the Swedish Gambling Authority license. A sizeable sum of €2.5 million (26,958,246 SEK) had dropped on a Swedish-based gambler while he was playing a massively popular progressive slot called Mega Fortune created by one of the most acclaimed iGaming software developers, NetEnt.

Mega Fortune is a 5 reel online slot game following the theme of high society with fancy cars, exquisite jewellery and a carefree lifestyle. It is one of several progressive slots available at Hyper Casino that accumulate multi-million prize pools over time for the luckiest of players to get.

"We're absolutely thrilled with this huge win and would like to congratulate the lucky winner on his life-changing jackpot. This just shows that Hyper Casino is one of the best gaming destinations for players and we hope that we'll soon be celebrating many more big winners in the near future."

Hyper Casino Senior Affiliate Marketer, Carlo Bles

About Hyper Casino

Established in 2019, Hyper Casino aims to deliver the ultimate online gambling experience to its players worldwide while maintaining the highest levels of security, game quality and customer service. Over 900 games, including classic and video slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker and even live dealer games, can be enjoyed from the comfort of one's home or on the go with a full-fledged mobile version of the casino. It operates under L&L Europe Ltd. and is licensed by the authorities of Malta, Sweden and the UK.

