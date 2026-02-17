22NW Announces Agreement with DIRTT

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - 22NW Fund, LP ("22NW") announced today that it has entered into a support and standstill agreement (the "Support Agreement") with DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT"), 726 BF LLC and 726 BC LLC (726 BF LLC and 726 BC LLC, collectively, the "726 Entities").

The Support Agreement is being entered into in connection with the acquisition by the 726 Entities of certain DIRTT common shares ("Shares") from WWT Opportunity #1 LLC ("WWT"). Under the Support Agreement, each of 22NW and the 726 Entities has the right to designate a director nominee at DIRTT's annual general meeting to be held in 2026 (the "2026 Meeting"), so long as they own at least the lesser of (i) 10% of the then outstanding Shares, or (ii) 19,174,445 Shares. Both 22NW and the 726 Entities have also agreed to certain voting and standstill obligations, including voting in favor of the management director nominees at the 2026 Meeting. Additionally, 22NW and the 726 Entities are each subject to certain restrictions with respect to commencing a take-over bid for the Company. The Support Agreement otherwise prohibits each of 22NW and the 726 Entities from acquiring any additional Shares and terminates on the date which is 90 days following the 2026 Meeting.

DIRTT entered into a support and standstill agreement with 22NW and WWT on August 2, 2024 (the "Original Support Agreement"), pursuant to which, among other things, 22NW and WWT were each entitled to designate a director nominee at the 2026 Meeting under certain circumstances. Except as amended by the Support Agreement, the Original Support Agreement otherwise remains in effect.

22NW owns 49,955,045 Shares, representing 26.14% of the issued and outstanding Shares. 22NW and joint actors own 58,038,870 Shares, representing 30.06% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

SOURCE 22NW Fund, LP

FOR MORE INFORMATION : For further information, the full text of the DIRTT February 17, 2026 press release and a copy of the Support Agreement are available on DIRTT's profile on the SEDAR+ website (http://www.sedarplus.com), DIRTT's US filings are also available at no charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (http://sec.gov), or contact Aron English at 206-227-3078 or [email protected].