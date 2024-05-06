21 Finalists Announced for 2024 Land Awards

BC leaders in sustainable, equitable, and socially just land use to be honoured June 13

Vancouver, BC, Xʷməθkwəy̓əm, sḵwx̱wú7mesh, and səlilwətaɬ territories, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Twenty-one projects leading the way in sustainable, equitable, and socially just land use and real estate are finalists for the 2024 Land Awards.

The Real Estate Foundation of BC (REFBC) will reveal the winners in five project categories, as well as the recipients of the Land Champion and Emerging Leader awards, on June 13 at the 2024 Land Awards Gala in Vancouver.

The 2022 Land Awards winner for Food Lands was Tea Creek. Photo: Pardeep Singh (CNW Group/Real Estate Foundation of BC)

Established in 2010, the biennial awards program recognizes outstanding projects and leaders that protect the lands and waters we love and create sustainable, inclusive, and resilient communities.

"We're excited to celebrate remarkable leaders and organizations forging better relationships between lands, waters, and people," said Mark Gifford, CEO of REFBC. "By sharing success stories from across BC, we hope to build bridges and inspire lasting change."

The 2024 Land Awards finalists are listed below, by project category.

Land Use and Conservation

Líl̓wat Forestry Ventures

Q̓welq̓welústen/Mount Meager Landslide Restoration





Nadleh Whut'en First Nation , Stellat'en First Nation & Society for Ecosystem Restoration in Northern BC

Yun Ghunli (Defenders of the Land)





, & Nature-Based Solutions Foundation

IPCA Conservation Financing for Endangered Ecosystems





W̱SÁNEĆ School Board

ṮEṮÁĆES Revitalization Project

Fresh Water

Comox Valley Project Watershed Society

Kus-kus-sum: Unpave Paradise





Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society

Conservation Through Education





Living Lakes Canada

Columbia Basin Water Monitoring Framework





Nature Trust of BC

Enhancing Estuary Resilience: An Innovative Approach to Sustaining Fish and Fish Habitat in a Changing Climate





Watershed Watch Salmon Society

Connected Waters: Working Together for a Resilient Floodplain

Built Environment

BC Transit

Victoria handyDART Centre





Climate Caucus

Managing Natural Assets: Handbook for Local Governments





Kambo Energy Group

Empower Me





NUQO Modular & Squamish Nation

Esḵéḵxwi7ch tl'a Sp'áḵw'us Place





& Pembina Institute, BC Non-Profit Housing Association, City of Vancouver & Metro Vancouver Housing Corporation

Reframed Initiative and Lab

Food Sovereignty

Nawalakw

Nawalakw Community Farm





Rivershed Society of BC

sc̓e:ɬxʷəy̓əm/ Salmon River – Foodlands Corridor Restoration Program





Salish Sea Regenerative Farm Society

Salish Sea Regenerative Farm



Real Estate

BC Northern Real Estate Board

Water and Land Sustainability Issues Webinar Series





Greater Vancouver Realtors

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Campaign





Musqueam Indian Band & Musqueam Capital Corporation

lelǝḿ





& Real Estate Institute of BC

Advancing Excellence Initiative

Nominations for project awards are judged by committees composed of community leaders and subject-matter experts. To evaluate projects, judges considered innovation, impact, collaboration, and engagement; sustainability, equity, and social justice; Indigenous self-determination and reconciliation; and climate mitigation and adaptation.

The winners of the individual awards are selected by a panel of past chairs of REFBC's Board of Governors. The Land Champion award recognizes a person who has made exemplary and lasting contributions to land use, conservation, freshwater or food systems, community planning, or real estate practices in BC. The Emerging Leader award goes to a person or small group (age 35 or younger) who inspires and empowers others and has demonstrated early successes and the capacity to make wider change.

The 2024 Land Awards Gala will take place at Arras Banquet & Event Space. Featured guests include emcee Angela Sterritt Lu Algaxit Ts'im Xsblist, author of Unbroken; poet 'Cúagilákv Jess Housty, author of Crushed Wild Mint; and artist K.C. Hall.

Learn more: landawards.com

About Us

The Real Estate Foundation of BC (REFBC) is a philanthropic organization working to advance sustainable, equitable, and socially just land use across BC. We fund projects, connect people, and share knowledge.

Learn more: refbc.ca

SOURCE Real Estate Foundation of BC

For further information: Stephen Hui, Communications Manager, REFBC, 778-357-1423, [email protected].