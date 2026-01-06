New model codes introduce updates that advance the harmonization of building design and construction requirements across Canada, expand the range of compliance options available to code users, incorporate forward-looking climatic data in building design to help prepare buildings for future climate conditions while reducing the construction sector's contribution to climate change, and improve the accessibility of homes and buildings for Canadians.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - On December 22, the Canadian Board for Harmonized Construction Codes (CBHCC) released the 2025 editions of the National Model Codes, which focus on the health, safety, and accessibility of homes and buildings, the protection of buildings from damage, and the protection of the environment. Their publication is the culmination of a code development cycle that included extensive input from expert volunteers, the construction sector, interested organizations, and the public. While the development of these editions began under the Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes, they were completed under the new governance framework established by the 2019 Reconciliation Agreement on Construction Codes between federal, provincial and territorial governments, which aims to harmonize construction codes across Canada.

During this code cycle, the CBHCC focused on code harmonization, health and safety, accessibility, the alteration of existing buildings, and climate change mitigation and adaptation. A summary of significant changes in the 2025 Codes is available on the CBHCC website.

"The 2025 National Model Codes aim to create a harmonized framework that addresses building safety, accessibility, energy efficiency, and climate adaptation," said Silvia Garcia, Co-Chair of the CBHCC and Vice-President, Regulation and Innovation, Régie du bâtiment du Québec. "We're proud of the progress we've made in the latest editions and thank the many individuals and organizations who contributed to the process."

Technical changes were developed through a consensus-based process of code development committees comprised of expert volunteers from across Canada. Through public review, organizations and individuals provided feedback on proposed changes before they were finalized and approved by the CBHCC.

"The new Codes are the result of extensive engagement and participation from organizations and individuals with an interest in code development," said Thomas Ferguson, Co-Chair of the CBHCC and Director General, Construction Research Centre, National Research Council of Canada (NRC). "They also reflect CBHCC members' shared commitment to harmonizing construction regulations across Canada's provinces and territories."

Code users are encouraged to download the Codes and review the new and updated provisions. Electronic versions of the Codes are available for free through the NRC Publications Archive. Hard copies are available for purchase through the NRC Virtual Store.

Work on the 2030 editions is already underway. Anyone can get involved in shaping the next editions of the Codes – visit the CBHCC website to learn how.

Highlights from the 2025 editions of the National Model Codes

Expansion of the accessibility objective to apply to all types of dwelling units, while maintaining flexibility for provinces and territories to adjust how requirements are applied to reflect local housing needs and priorities.

Introduction of a requirement for a passive vertical radon stack in dwelling units and home-type care occupancies, providing measures to help reduce radon exposure.

Inclusion of projected climatic data that anticipates climate trends over the next 50 years, supporting building designs that are better prepared for future climate conditions.

Expansion of the environment objective to address greenhouse gas emissions.

Introduction of a harmonized framework that aims to reduce the operational greenhouse gas emissions of houses and buildings, offering provinces and territories a harmonized pathway to reduce emissions over time by choosing the performance level that best suits their needs.

Introduction of energy efficiency requirements for the alteration of existing buildings, offering building officials a harmonized framework to enforce code requirements in retrofits.

About the National Model Codes

The updated set of model codes includes the National Building Code of Canada 2025, the National Fire Code of Canada 2025, the National Plumbing Code of Canada 2025, and the National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings 2025.

The National Model Codes are technical documents that, when adopted into regulation by provinces and territories, establish minimum performance levels related to health, safety, accessibility, the protection of buildings from damage, and the protection of the environment.

About the Canadian Board for Harmonized Construction Codes

The Canadian Board for Harmonized Construction Codes (CBHCC) is responsible for the development of Canada's National Model Codes. It includes representatives from federal, provincial, and territorial government departments and is working toward harmonizing construction regulations across Canada.

Learn more about the CBHCC on its website and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Board for Harmonized Construction Codes

