2025 Mid-Year Canadian Legal Market Survey Reveals Legal Sector Perspectives on AI, Pressures Shaping Practices from The Best Lawyers in Canada® Honorees

AUGUSTA, Ga., Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Best Lawyers®, the most established network of legal professionals, today announced the release of its 2025 Mid-Year Canadian Legal Market Survey. The results of the survey accompany the 20th edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada® and fifth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in Canada.

Best Lawyers in Canada 2026

"Our survey reveals how those in the legal profession are navigating technological changes, as well as geopolitical impacts brought on by market volatility," said Phillip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "Members of Best Lawyers have their finger on the pulse of the industry, and their responses reveal how the current state of affairs is impacting the day-to-day jobs of practitioners across the Canadian legal market."

The survey, which received 204 responses, was distributed to B2B law firms with more than 100 lawyers recognized in the 20th edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada®. Lawyers were asked to provide their perspective on the state of the legal profession amid market uncertainty and the adoption of AI tools. Their candor is noteworthy and draws attention to the interconnectedness of the professional world.

Lawyers are embracing AI, despite some uncertainty

Respondents indicate the industry is surging ahead in its adoption of AI and see this as a significant issue shaping the practice of law. Key findings revealed:

89% of respondents say their firm is either piloting AI to perform research and document review tasks or has already fully integrated AI tools across practice areas.

While 8% of respondents noted that their firms are still in the exploratory stages of AI and it has not yet been implemented, zero stated that their firms are not pursuing AI.

When asked how concerned they are about AI-related risks in legal practice, 74% noted they were slightly concerned, but trust existing safeguards, or moderately concerned and are closely monitoring developments. 14% indicated they are very concerned about AI-related risks.

42% see the integration and regulation of AI and legal technology as the most significant issue facing the legal profession in Canada right now. When asked to look ahead, 47% believe widespread AI adoption and its implications will have the greatest impact on the Canadian legal profession through the remainder of 2025.

Tariffs, economic environment are prevalent in pressures shaping law practices

When asked how their practices are faring in 2025, uncertainty and economic pressures appeared to be significant drivers behind many changes. Key perspectives gained in the survey include:

When asked if lawyers have seen a drop or delay in business transactions this year, 45% said yes, many citing market uncertainty and tariffs as what they believe to be the primary cause.

Relatedly, 42% of respondents stated they've seen a rise in disputes related to contractual obligations, costs, supply chain disruptions or tariff classifications.

Among the 125 respondents for whom international trade is relevant to their practice, 81% have seen an increase in international trade practice workload. 50% said the increase has been significant.

Cost pressures were prevalent among respondents when asked how the economic environment has impacted their legal practice this year. 23.5% said clients have reduced legal spend; 37% said they're facing more pressure to reduce fees; and 9% noted that previously outsourced work is moving in-house.

Looking ahead, respondents were split on which practices they anticipate will experience the greatest demand through the end of 2025: 27% said litigation and dispute resolution; 22.6% said privacy, cybersecurity and data governance; 15% said regulatory and compliance (including ESG).

Announcing the 2026 The Best Lawyers in Canada and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada

The 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada® recognizes lawyers from 77 practice areas, highlighting the top 6% of Canadian lawyers in one of the most competitive legal markets in the world. Participation in Canada continues to grow, with a 14% increase in evaluations received. For the first time, female representation surpasses 50% of awarded individuals in this year's edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in Canada, which recognizes the top 2% of lawyers who have been practicing for less than 10 years.

Search The Best Lawyers in Canada and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada results by lawyer name, firm, region and practice area by visiting www.bestlawyers.com.

