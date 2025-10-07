2025 International MICE Summit (IMS) to convene global leaders as Vision 2030 powers Saudi Arabia's rise as a global hub for business events

Over 2,000 global industry and government leaders will attend the second edition of the International MICE Summit (IMS25) in Riyadh, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's position as one of the fastest-growing business events destinations globally.

The event builds upon the success of the inaugural 2024 IMS, which attracted more than 1,700 attendees from 25 countries, as Saudi Arabia prepares to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 World Cup.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- The International MICE Summit (IMS25) will return to Riyadh during 26–27 November 2025, bringing together more than 2,000 global leaders to unlock growth across the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. Hosted by the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), IMS25 will provide attendees with unparalleled access to the world's fastest-growing major events destination. Aligned with Vision 2030's goals of economic diversification and human capability development, IMS25 showcases how business events drive cross-sector innovation and sustainable growth. Saudi Arabia is experiencing unprecedented growth in the MICE sector, as the Kingdom invests across the ecosystem in preparation for Expo 2030 and the 2034 Football World Cup.

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in 2024, which attracted more than 1,700 attendees, 140 speakers and moderators from more than 25 countries, IMS25 is set to further cement its position as the global convening force under the theme 'Public - Private Collaboration: Fueling MICE Growth'.

"Vision 2030 is delivering an unprecedented era of opportunity for the events industry, creating new experiences, opportunities and destinations as Saudi Arabia welcomes the world," said IMS host and Chairman of SCEGA, His Excellency Fahd Al-Rasheed. "By bringing together leaders, event investors and decision-makers, IMS25 will drive collaboration that delivers connectivity, innovation, and growth across the Kingdom and the global MICE industry."

"IMS25 builds upon the success of the inaugural Summit last year, deepening partnerships and ensuring this sector can realize the unprecedented opportunities before us, defining new models for growth and value. The business events sector alone has grown by 44% in the past five years, underscoring its pivotal role in the Kingdom's economic diversification."

As the fastest-growing business events destination in the G20, Saudi Arabia's giga-projects, world-class infrastructure investments, and bold vision are generating unprecedented growth opportunities, approximately 17,000 events taking place every year. The Kingdom welcomed a record-breaking 115.9 million tourists in 2024, with a 19% year-on-year increase in visitor spending by international visitors and an 11% overall growth in total tourism spending.

The two-day IMS25 program will feature Ministers, private sector CEOs and commercial announcements in a range of settings, including innovation clusters, a future MICE leaders' platform, and a celebration gala dinner. Registration is now open at www.internationalmicesummit.com

About the International MICE Summit

The International MICE Summit (IMS) gathers global leaders from the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, as well as professionals, and organizations from across event-based industries including tourism, culture, sports and entertainment. Hosted by the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), IMS25 provides a platform to connect with the world's newest destinations, decision-makers and innovations to shape the next decade of industry growth. IMS25 follows the resounding success of the inaugural IMS edition in 2024, which attracted 1,700+ attendees, 140 speakers and moderators, and representation from 25 countries.

About the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA)

The Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) is the official body overseeing the development and regulation of Saudi Arabia's exhibitions and conventions sector. Established by Royal Decree in 2018, SCEGA aims to strengthen the sector's economic impact by setting strategic policies, issuing licenses, promoting Saudi Arabia as a premier MICE destination, and fostering investment in line with global standards. Through collaboration with national and international stakeholders, SCEGA works to enhance sector growth, support talent development, and create opportunities for showcasing the Kingdom's unique identity on the world stage.

