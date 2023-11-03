The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs will meet to conduct Pre-Budget Consultations.

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Oshawa on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in Markham on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in Mississauga on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in Oakville on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in Hamilton on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, in Welland on Thursday, January 11, 2024, in Chatham on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in London on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in Cambridge on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in Brockville on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in Downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in Cornwall on Thursday, January 25, 2024, in Moosonee on Monday, January 29, 2024, in Sudbury on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, and in Dryden on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation to the Committee are required to register by:

12:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday , December 4, 2023 for Oshawa , Markham and Mississauga ;

for , and ; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday , January 3, 2024 for Oakville , Hamilton and Welland ;

for , and ; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday , January 8, 2024 for Chatham , London and Cambridge ;

for , and ; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday , January 15, 2024 for Brockville , Downtown Ottawa and Cornwall ;

for , and ; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday , January 22, 2024 for Moosonee , Sudbury , Thunder Bay and Dryden ;

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the issue may send a written submission by 7:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees .

The Committee will stream live from location when available. For the link to the webcast, and to find times and availability, please visit the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org .

