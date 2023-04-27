OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - 3,422 graduating students and physicians matched to residency training programs in Canada in this year's R-1 Main Residency Match (R-1 match), the Canadian Resident Matching Service (CaRMS) announced today. The R-1 match is an integral step in the career progression of physicians in the Canadian healthcare system.

A total of 2,850 Canadian medical graduates (CMGs) were matched to residency programs. The number of unmatched current year CMGs after the second iteration of the match was 54 (1.9 per cent), compared to 35 (1.2 per cent) in the 2022 R-1 match.

Additionally, 555 international medical graduates (IMGs) and 17 United States medical graduates (USMGs) matched to residency positions this year. The number of IMGs matched in 2023 has increased significantly from 439 in 2022.

There were 3,532 positions in the match, 96.9 per cent of which were filled. At the end of the match 110 residency positions were unfilled, 100 of which were in Family Medicine.

High-level match outcome data is now publicly available on carms.ca. More detailed match data and analysis of multi-year trends will be shared on the afternoon of May 4, 2023, when the 2023 CaRMS Forum data set will be posted on carms.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Resident Matching Service (CaRMS)

For further information: Lisa Turriff, Director, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]