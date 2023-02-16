Latest edition to Honda Canada's miniMOTO lineup is steeped in tradition and heritage

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Honda Canada is pleased to announce that the 2023 Honda Trail 125 ABS will be making its Canadian debut this spring.

The Honda Trail 125 ABS resurrects a revered brand by injecting a healthy dose of practical design and hassle-free technology to create a miniMOTO that pays tribute to the past while adapting easily to modern lifestyles.

2023 Honda Trail 125 (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

Debuted in 2019 as a concept model at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show, nearly 60 years after the original 1961 Trail 50 was released, the Trail 125 received rave reviews from the public, and was followed up with many requests for a production model in Canada. That wish is now being granted with the Honda Trail 125 ABS rolling into the Canadian miniMOTO line up, introducing riders to the thrills of riding on pavement and backroads alike.

Honda's designers kept the iconic aesthetic, simplicity and ruggedness that propelled the purchase of hundreds of thousands of CT-series machines over six decades, while updating the motorcycle to a modern package. The Trail 125 is powered by a semi-automatic, air-cooled 125cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine with modern conveniences such as PGM-fuel Injection, electric start, a full LED lighting package and disc brakes with front wheel ABS. The backup kick start, high air intake, upswept exhaust, spoked rims, standard skid plate and cargo rack add a ruggedness that is unique to this bike in the miniMOTO portfolio, readying it for any adventure, big or small.

"We are extremely excited to bring the Honda Trail 125 ABS to Canada, it's a bike that Honda fans and consumers have been waiting for," said Ryan Kelly, Assistant Vice President of Powersports and Power Equipment, Honda Canada. "Honda has been a perennial leader in the dual sport and miniMOTO spaces for decades and with the introduction of the new Trail 125 ABS to our lineup in Canada, we know it will be a successful bike that Honda enthusiasts will embrace."

Other features and benefits:

Classic styling: Pays tribute to the generations of Honda Trail motorcycles that have come before it, including the original 1961 Trail 50 by preserving the symbolic elements such as the upswept muffler, air-cleaner cover, fuel tank, rear carrier, steel front fender, turn signals, foot pegs and handgrips.

Pays tribute to the generations of Honda Trail motorcycles that have come before it, including the original 1961 Trail 50 by preserving the symbolic elements such as the upswept muffler, air-cleaner cover, fuel tank, rear carrier, steel front fender, turn signals, foot pegs and handgrips. Modern Engine: The 125cc four-stroke, single-cylinder overhead-camshaft design with programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) with automatic enrichment and electronic ignition ensure trouble-free starting and efficient operation in every conceivable condition.

The 125cc four-stroke, single-cylinder overhead-camshaft design with programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) with automatic enrichment and electronic ignition ensure trouble-free starting and efficient operation in every conceivable condition. Semi-automatic transmission: The heel-toe shifter and no clutch lever make shifting the four-speed transmission a breeze

The heel-toe shifter and no clutch lever make shifting the four-speed transmission a breeze High air intake and upswept exhaust: Provide better clearance from dirt and water

Provide better clearance from dirt and water Disc brakes: Front and rear disc brakes with front wheel ABS help in making controlled stops in less-than-ideal situations, without impacting off-road capabilities

Front and rear disc brakes with front wheel ABS help in making controlled stops in less-than-ideal situations, without impacting off-road capabilities Off-Road capable: Capable ground clearance, skid plate, spoked rims and back up kick-start make the Trail125 ABS ready for any adventure.

The 2023 Honda Trail 125 ABS will be available for sale at Canadian dealerships in April.

Selling Price – $5,649

Includes MSRP ($4,971), Freight & PDI ($678)

Colour – Glowing Red

For more information and to stay up to date with all Honda product releases, please subscribe for updates at www.hondanews.ca

