2023 AutoTrader Awards: Winners Revealed for Canada's Most Trusted Automotive Awards

The AutoTrader Awards celebrate automotive excellence and recognize the best vehicles in over 30 segments.

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Winners for the 2023 AutoTrader Awards have been announced today, revealing the best vehicles in Canada according to some of the country's foremost automotive experts.

"As the country's leading and most trusted automotive marketplace, the AutoTrader Awards are yet another way we empower Canadians during their car-buying journey," says Jodi Lai, AutoTrader's Editor-in-Chief. "These winners represent vehicles that go above and beyond to raise the bar so Canadians can feel more confident the next time they're buying a car."

The AutoTrader Awards are the most trusted automotive awards in Canada, based on 2022 Ipsos research*, and the most comprehensive.

Categories across AutoTrader's most robust awards season yet include Best Overall Car, SUV, and Truck, with the Genesis G80/Electrified G80, Subaru Outback, and Ford Maverick winning the coveted awards, respectively. The Ford F-150 Lightning was voted as the Best Overall Green Car. Finally, Toyota earns the honour of being named Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand for 2023, according to a survey of Canadian consumers.** This is the only category not voted on by the AutoTrader Awards jury. In total, 31 winners are named.

The expert jury of more than 20 automotive journalists from across the country vote on the best vehicles in each segment that they feel confident recommending to their own family and friends, so these vehicles represent the best of the best. When voting, the judges consider a dozen different criteria including value, innovation, safety, driver satisfaction, and overall excellence. Every vehicle that's available for Canadians to buy is eligible for an award, but each winner offers something special that takes it to the next level.

"It's a huge accomplishment for an automotive brand to win an AutoTrader Award," Lai says. "They should be very proud that their vehicle has earned the trust of our discerning jury and that their dedication to excellence has resulted in vehicles that Canadian car shoppers can feel confident with."

2023 AutoTrader Award Winners:

Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand Toyota Best Overall Car Genesis G80 / Electrified G80 Best Overall SUV Subaru Outback Best Overall Truck Ford Maverick Best Overall Green Car Ford F-150 Lightning Best Subcompact Car Chevrolet Bolt EV Best Compact Car Honda Civic / Civic Hatchback Best Family Sedan Honda Accord Best Wagon Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Best Compact Luxury Car BMW i4 Best Large Luxury Car Genesis G80 / Electrified G80 Best Mainstream Performance Car Honda Civic Type R Best Premium Performance Car Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Best Subcompact SUV Subaru Crosstrek Best Compact SUV Subaru Outback Best Mid-Size SUV Kia Telluride Best Full-Size SUV Jeep Wagoneer / Wagoneer L Best Subcompact Luxury SUV Genesis GV60 Best Compact Luxury SUV Genesis GV70 Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV Genesis GV80 Best Full-Size Luxury SUV Cadillac Escalade Best Minivan Toyota Sienna Best Compact / Mid-Size Truck Ford Maverick Best Full-Size Truck Ford F-150 Best Mainstream EV Hyundai Ioniq 5 Best Premium EV Ford F-150 Lightning Best Hybrid Ford Maverick Best PHEV Toyota RAV4 Prime Best New Tech Innovation Ford OnBoard Scales with Smart Hitch Best New Safety Innovation GM Super Cruise/Ultra Cruise with Trailering Best Vehicle for Adventure Jeep Wrangler / Jeep Gladiator

Please direct OEM requests to [email protected]. Media requests should be directed to [email protected].

To learn more about the 2023 AutoTrader.ca Awards winners and the judging process, visit: https://www.autotrader.ca/awards

About AutoTrader

AutoTrader is the largest and most trusted automotive marketplace in Canada. Offering the largest inventory of new and used cars, AutoTrader boasts hundreds of thousands of new and used vehicles for sale to Canadians across the country. AutoTrader receives over 25 million monthly visits to the marketplace and the AutoTrader app has been downloaded by more than 7 million Canadians. Visitors can buy or sell cars, trucks or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily, and confidently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, colour and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. AutoTrader is also an online destination for automotive research and entertainment, featuring news, reviews, videos, and podcasts from award-winning automotive journalists. Follow AutoTrader on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.



*Most trusted awards program according to a 2022 Ipsos Research Automotive Awards Study





**These are the findings of a study conducted by AutoTrader from Nov. 16 to 25, 2022 among a nationally representative sample of 3,023 Canadian adults (18+) who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1.8 percentage points at 95% confidence level.

SOURCE TRADER

For further information: Benoît Béland, [email protected]