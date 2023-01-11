Next-gen Acura Integra recognized for its sporty design, engaging driving experience, versatile package and premium features

DETROIT, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The 2023 Acura Integra fulfilled its high expectations by earning the prestigious 2023 North American Car of the Year award, recognized for its sporty design, engaging driving experience, versatile package and premium features.

The new performance gateway of the Acura brand, the next-gen Integra completes Acura's return to Precision Crafted Performance with 200 horsepoweri and the only available manual transmission in its class.

This is the second time Acura has been honored with a North American Car or Truck of the Year award. The 2001 Acura MDX also took North American Truck of the Year honors.

"The Integra is one of Acura's most legendary and iconic nameplates, we are humbled and proud that the all-new Integra was bestowed with this prestigious award," says James Marchand, Assistant Vice President Acura Canada. "It's truly a testament to our talented engineers and manufacturing associates from around the world that developed and build it."

The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards honor excellence in innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction and value. Initiated in 1994, they are judged by 50 professional automotive journalists from Canada and the United States who work for independent magazines, television, radio, newspapers and industry websites.

Engineered for a new generation of driving enthusiasts, the 2023 Acura Integra features an award-winning high-output turbocharged engine, an ultra-rigid body structure and a sport-tuned chassis for an exhilarating driving experience. Perfect for young, active lifestyles, Integra also features the only 5-door liftback in its class, for a large and flexible cargo area and superior rear seat legroom, with a sleek coupe-like profile and sporty stance. A host of new standard safety, driver-assistive and connected-car technologies are standard. Integra also has earned the highest safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The 2023 Integra is the first Integra built in North America, with production in Marysville, Ohio2, on the same line as the Acura TLX. Integra's turbocharged 1.5-litre engine is made exclusively at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio.

Arriving this summer, the Integra lineup will be bolstered by the arrival of a high-performance Integra Type S. The 2024 Integra Type S will be powered by a high-revving 2.0-litre VTEC turbocharged engine producing over 300 horsepower and paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission and limited slip differential. More details to be shared closer to launch.

About Acura Canada

Acura is the performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates an exciting driving experience. The Acura lineup features four distinctive models – the Integra sports sedan, TLX performance luxury sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. The TLX, MDX and Integra come in a Type S variant, the pinnacle expression of performance engineering and technology, Acura's commitment to Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 35th anniversary in Canada in 2022 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca.

