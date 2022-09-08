2022 Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium and Exhibition Features Head-Up Displays and Other Human/Machine Interface Advances

DETROIT, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Metropolitan Detroit Chapter of the Society for Information Display (SID) has announced that the 29th Annual Vehicle Displays & Interfaces symposium and exhibition will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, September 27 and 28, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Registration and hotel reservations are now open. This year the conference takes place in a new location, the Sheraton Detroit Novi Hotel.

The annual symposium is designed for the sharing of information among designers, engineers, scientists, technologists, researchers, and system integrators of land, air, sea, and space vehicle displays and display components. Vehicle Displays & Interfaces has become the primary venue for information exchange among experts in the automotive display industry.

"We're excited to be presenting so many vehicle display innovations this year," says Silviu Pala, chair of the Vehicles & Interfaces Symposium and Exhibition, "particularly in the areas of head-up displays and new display solutions for both auto interiors and exteriors. Last year marked our return to an in-person show, and we are pleased to report that this year, paper submissions have increased by 45% and exhibits by 29%."

The 2022 technical program features presentations from the global display, HMI, vehicle systems, photonics, academic, and vehicle OEM communities. Peer-reviewed papers will provide in-depth knowledge and insights on the latest scientific advances, most recent breakthroughs, and potentially revolutionary applications. Symposium session topics include New Display Solutions; Display Metrology; Touch HMI and Driver Interface; Head-Up Displays; and Display Systems and Lighting.

Other highlights include a keynote address from Andrew Poliak, Chief Technology Officer of Panasonic Automotive Systems, and a tutorial on holographic windscreen displays from representatives of both Ceres Holographics and Texas Instruments.

The event's popular automotive-focused market session will be chaired by Silviu Pala, who is from Automotive Display, and also by Michael Boyd from Yazaki North America. Expert market analysts who will speak include Kyle Davis of IHS Markit, Jennifer Colegrove of Touch Display Research, Inc., Bob O'Brien of Display Supply Chain Consultants, and You Xiang Wu of Omdia Research.

Last but not least, there will be an exhibition featuring companies from the vehicle display industry, with a block of time dedicated to exhibitor presentations.

To review the symposium program and exhibitor list, go to www.VehicleDisplay.org

To register, go to www.VehicleDisplay.org

To secure an exhibitor booth, contact Danielle Rocco at [email protected].

About SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Detroit Symposium and Exhibition:

Vehicle Displays & Interfaces is presented by the Metro-Detroit Chapter of SID (Society for Information Display) www.SID.org. By exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales.

