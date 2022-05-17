2022 PGA Championship coverage on SiriusXM

May 19-22 from Southern Hills C.C. in OK, co-produced by SiriusXM and Westwood One

Fred Couples, Jason Kokrak and Harold Varner III

to host new episodes of their exclusive SiriusXM shows

SiriusXM programming will feature analysis by major champions

Juli Inkster, Hale Irwin, Scott Simpson, Craig Stadler and Dave Stockton

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - SiriusXM announced today its coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship, taking place Thursday, May 19th through Sunday, May 22nd at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Live Championship play-by-play, which SiriusXM will co-produce with Westwood One, will air starting at 2 pm ET/1 pm CT Thursday through Sunday and continue through the completion of each day's play. SiriusXM will also provide live look-ins during its programming in the morning and early afternoon each day to give listeners play-by-play and updates on featured groups playing earlier in the day.

PGA Championship programming on SiriusXM will air nationwide and is available on channel 92. Subscribers can also listen with the SXM App, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access to SiriusXM is included with most subscriptions. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

SiriusXM's PGA Championship broadcast team will feature play-by-play voice Brian Katrek and lead analyst John Cook, an 11-time PGA Tour winner who had four top-10 finishes at the PGA Championship in his career, including a second-place finish in 1992, and a fourth-place finish at Southern Hills in 1994. Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Dennis Paulson and Bill Rosinski will be the on-course reporters, following key playing groups during the Championship. Alyssa Lang will provide leaderboard updates and conduct post-round interviews with players. Taylor Zarzour will contribute to the broadcast as a host and play-by-play voice. PGA of America Honorary President and PGA Master Professional Suzy Whaley will contribute to the play-by-play broadcast as an analyst during the weekend rounds.

"As Southern Hills hosts its fifth PGA Championship, serving as the stage for the world's best players, our coverage will feature extensive live play-by-play and expert insight from an unparalleled roster of hosts, and will deliver terrific access to the event throughout the week," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer.

PGA Championship Week programming on SiriusXM will also feature comprehensive pre-and post-round coverage, as well as specials airing throughout the week.

SiriusXM's pre-round programming each day will include live coverage of featured on-course groups, enabling listeners to stay close to the action throughout the day.

On Thursday and Friday, A New Breed of Golf with Michael Breed , PGA and Greg DuCharme will air live from 8-10 am ET / 7-9 am CT and provide coverage as the earliest groups tee off.

SiriusXM's PGA Championship Pregame Show will air Thursday through Sunday from 10 am – 2 pm ET / 9 am – 1 pm CT , leading into the Championship broadcast. The show will be hosted by Gary Williams , Jason Sobel and Dennis Paulson , with Fred Albers on the course providing coverage of featured groups.

On Saturday and Sunday, the PGA Championship Pregame Show will feature hour-long appearances by several distinguished contributors who are all major championship winners – Juli Inkster , Hale Irwin , Scott Simpson , Craig Stadler and two-time PGA Champion Dave Stockton .

Swing coach Jim McLean will contribute to SiriusXM's morning programming with live reports from the range as players warm up for their rounds.

On Saturday and Sunday, David Marr III will host PGA of America Radio live from 9-10 am ET / 8-9 am CT . A collaboration between SiriusXM and the PGA of America, the show focuses on expert PGA Member instruction, PGA of America golf events, and programs designed to grow the game.

and . PGA Tour players Jason Kokrak and Harold Varner III , both top-40 players who will be competing in the Championship field, will host new episodes of their SiriusXM shows.

The HV3 Show will air tonight at 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT .

Throughout the year, SiriusXM's weekday golf programming lineup features live shows starting at 7am ET/6 am CT that offer news, analysis, expert instruction and more. For more go to www.siriusxm.ca/channels/siriusxm-pga-tour-radio.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

