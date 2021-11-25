2022 Nursing Now Ontario Awards: Celebrating nursing's best

Nominations are open for the 2022 Nursing Now Ontario Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The work nurses do each and every day to improve people's health deserves recognition and celebration. COVID-19 has revealed to us how resilient Ontario nurses are and their enduring commitment to ensuring people receive the care they need despite the obstacles a global pandemic presents.

Timed to coincide with International Nurses' Day on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth, the Nursing Now Ontario Awards recognize a registered practical nurse (RPN), a registered nurse (RN) and a nurse practitioner (NP) who demonstrates the qualities of an exceptional nurse – high professional standards, superior clinical skills and a compassionate practice.

The Nursing Now Awards are jointly presented by the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN), the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA). These awards were inspired by Nursing Now, a global campaign to improve health through nursing launched by the World Health Organization and the International Council of Nurses.

"Nurses are the backbone of Ontario's health care system," says Dianne Martin, CEO of WeRPN. "While these awards single out three exceptional nurses for recognition this year, I can say, without hesitation, that all nurses deserve our accolades for performing their duties with bravery, skill and compassion."

"The award honours nurses work in improving Ontarian's health and quality of life during the best and worst of times," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, RN. "The past 22 months highlight the centrality of nurses to our health system. Ontario's RNs, NPs and RPNs continue to provide exceptional knowledge and compassion despite the shortfalls in staffing; and we want to celebrate their unwavering commitment and expertise."

"As demonstrated every day – and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – front-line RNs, NPs, and RPNs go above and beyond the call of duty. That is why ONA is delighted to partner with RNAO and WeRPN to recognize our colleagues who provide such excellent, high-quality care to patients, residents and clients," said Vicki McKenna, RN, ONA President.

Nominations must be submitted via an online form, no later than Friday Feb. 25, 2022. Entries will be judged by a volunteer panel of nurses.

The awards will be presented during Nursing Week May 6-12, 2022.

About us

WeRPN is the professional voice of Ontario's 50,000+ Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs). WeRPN builds the profile and professional capacity of RPNs so they can better care for patients and better support their fellow health-care workers. For more information about WeRPN, visit werpn.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry. Visit ona.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

