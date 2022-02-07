"We continue to humbled and excited at the attention and accolades the 2022 Honda Civic is receiving and we want to thank all of our associates at Honda of Canada Mfg. for helping to make this award a reality," said Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President of Honda Canada. "This is a vehicle that has deep roots in Canada, as it is built locally and has been incredibly popular since its inception. We could not be prouder of this latest Civic achievement."

Recently, the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan also earned a IIHS Top Safety Pick + Rating and was named "Best Overall Car in Canada" by AutoTrader Canada. Later this year, the all-new Honda Civic Type R will be officially unveiled. This highly anticipated model will be the best performing Type R ever, complementing the current Honda Civic model line-up perfectly for 2022.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

