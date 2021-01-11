2021 Pandemic Response, Recovery Will Top the Agenda as Provincial and Municipal Leaders Gather Online

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - As we head into 2021 and the next phase of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, rural municipal officials and others from across the province will come together virtually. The 2021 Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference will be held from Monday, January 25 to Tuesday, January 26.

The conference is a key moment for municipal and provincial officials to connect on the unique challenges faced by rural municipalities. The program features plenary sessions and workshops touching on everything from the economic recovery to health care, broadband and environmental matters.

Key presenters include:

Hon. Doug Ford , Premier of Ontario

Hon. Steve Clark , Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Hon. Ernie Hardeman , Ontario's Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs

Hon. Christine Elliott , Ontario's Minister of Health

Andrea Horwath , Leader of the Ontario NDP

MPP Stephen Blais, Ontario Liberal Party

Mike Schreiner , Leader of the Green Party of Ontario

Hon. Maryam Monsef , Canada's Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

AMO President Graydon Smith

National political affairs columnist Chantal Hébert

The program features more than two dozen speeches, sessions and workshops, covering topics such as community paramedicine, flooding, Blue Box changes, policing and much more. There will be two Ministers' Forums, as well as a popular question and answer period with an expert panel.

In addition to the conference program, municipal elected officials will take part in hundreds of online delegation meetings with provincial ministries.

Registered media will have access to the entire conference on-line. Reporters are encouraged to register well in advance by contacting Stef Lach at [email protected].

About ROMA

ROMA takes pride in promoting, supporting and enhancing strong and effective rural governments. About 270 of Ontario's 444 municipalities have populations of less than 10,000, while scores more are rural in character. The rural arm of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, ROMA advocates for policies and programs that will help build thriving rural Ontario communities.

Follow the conference on Twitter: @ROMA_Ont, Hashtag: #ROMA2021

