2021 National Magazine Awards: B2B Categories Announced

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Media Awards Foundation is pleased to announce the call for entries for the 3rd annual National Magazine Awards: B2B , and to present the 18-category lineup.

New for 2021, the Foundation has introduced an exciting, cross-programming initiative. National Magazine Awards: B2B participants are invited to submit their work to a series of seven unique categories, and these entries will compete among those submitted to the Digital Publishing Awards and National Magazine Awards programs. A single panel of judges will evaluate all entries, with winners announced across all three programs.

For full details—and to access the online submission portal—visit nmab2b.com.

Categories:

Best Column or Regularly Featured Department Best Profile of a Company Best Profile of a Person Best Feature Article: Trade Best Feature Article: Professional Best News Coverage Best How-To Article or Series of Articles Best Series of Articles Best Photograph Best Illustration Best Editorial Best Art Direction: Single Article or Opening Spread Best Cover Best Art Direction of a Complete Issue Best Issue Best Publisher Best Magazine B2B Leadership Award

Cross-Programming Initiative Categories:

Best Editorial Newsletter Best Virtual Event Best Podcast: News & Politics Best Podcast: Arts & Culture Best Online Video: Short Best Online Video: Feature Best Online Video: Mini-Doc

The call for entries will be open until January 25, 2021 at midnight EST. The early-bird rate is available until January 15, 2021. The deadline to nominate someone for the B2B Leadership Award is March 2, 2021. From January 26 to March 2, you may send submission information to [email protected].

In response to the challenges surrounding COVID-19, no hard copies are required. This applies to all NMA: B2B categories.

To view this information in French, please visit our website .

44th Annual National Magazine Awards

6th Annual Digital Publishing Awards

In company with the NMA: B2B program, the NMAF presents the 44th annual National Magazine Awards and the 6th annual Digital Publishing Awards . Both the NMAs and the DPAs are now welcoming entries.

The 2021 NMA program includes 29 categories, and two special awards—Magazine Grand Prix and the Foundation Award for Outstanding Achievement. Submissions are welcome until January 28, 2021.

For the 2021 DPA program, the Foundation has introduced one new category (Best Virtual Event, part of the cross-programming initiative) and has expanded the podcast category to include Best Podcast: News and Politics and Best Podcast: Arts and Culture. Entries can be submitted between now and January 29, 2021.

Updates and reminders will be posted on social media; interested participants are encouraged to follow @MagAwards, @DPAwards , and @NMA_B2B on Twitter.

Call for Judges

The National Media Awards Foundation is currently welcoming nominations for individuals to serve on the juries for this year's awards programs. Join the great tradition of recognizing achievement by Canadian creators, magazines, and digital publications. Please visit our website to learn more and nominate yourself or a colleague.

About the National Magazine Awards: B2B

Produced by the National Media Awards Foundation, the National Magazine Awards: B2B honour excellence in business-to-business publishing. B2B publications and creators are recognized across 18 awards categories and promoted to a national audience.

About the National Media Awards Foundation

A charitable foundation, the NMAF's mandate is to recognize, support and promote excellence in content creation of Canadian print and digital publications through annual awards programs and national publicity efforts. The Foundation produces three distinct and bilingual award programs — the National Magazine Awards, the National Magazine Awards: B2B, and the Digital Publishing Awards — and is governed by a volunteer board of directors drawn from all regions and facets of the Canadian media industry.

