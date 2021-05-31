2021 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's brought together thousands to support people living with dementia

For the second year in a row, participants walked their own way in more than 300 communities across the country – hiking, running, cycling, doing yoga, and of course, walking. They got active and displayed tremendous creativity while raising funds to support life-changing programs offered through the Alzheimer Society. Programs such as counselling, respite care, education and support groups make all the difference in the way people living with dementia and caregivers navigate the complexities of the disease.

This year, more than 9000 people participated in the Walk in large cities and small rural areas across Canada, while thousands joined an online celebration that featured the personal stories of Walk participants coast to coast.

"We know that the pandemic has increased the sense of isolation and stress for people living with dementia and as well as for their caregivers," said Ronan Ryan, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Canada. "They need our support now more than ever. We are so grateful to the people who came together in record numbers, walking for their mothers, fathers, grandparents, and other loved ones. The donations raised through the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's will allow the Alzheimer Society to continue to provide crucial support for people, throughout their journey with dementia."

"It's inspiring to see so many Canadians rally together to support those affected by dementia during this uniquely challenging time," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO of IG Wealth Management. "I'm especially proud that all of our IG offices from coast-to-coast participated in this year's Walk. As an organization, IG is committed to making a difference in the lives of Canadians with dementia and we are thrilled to support the Alzheimer Society as they continue to work tirelessly to meet the growing demand for their services."

There is still time to give. Visit www.walkforalzheimers.ca to donate and you'll make a positive difference in the lives of people living with dementia and their families.

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is Canada's leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Active in communities across Canada, the Society provides information, programs and services to those living with a diagnosis and their caregivers. The Alzheimer Society Research Program is Canada's leading funder of research into better understanding the causes of dementia, improving treatment and care, and towards finding cures.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $108 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management as of April 30, 2021.

