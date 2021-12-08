2021 Exploration Program Results Update on the District Scale Qiqavik Gold Property

Drill hole assays received to date show anomalous gold results (Table 1 & 2, Figure 1) of up to 0.9 g/t Au associated with mineralized shear zones and quartz veining. 85% of drill hole assay results are outstanding (Table 1).

Grab samples received to date further define the high grade Annick gold trend and report up to 97.5 g/t Au (Table 3, Figure 1). 59% of grab sample assay results are outstanding.

Highlights of the 2021 Exploration Program Include:

Very high gold grain in till anomalies to the north of the IPLS were successfully cut off to the south providing further evidence the IPLS is the potential host of gold mineralization indicated by the gold in glacial till samples and high-grade boulder trains to the north of the IPLS.

The Annick high grade gold in grab sample trend has now been traced for 3.7 kilometres at surface. The linear nature of this trend suggests that it is more likely associated with a North-Northeast trending structure rather than a boulder dispersion train. New grab samples sent for rush assay reported up to 97.5 g/t Au. A high density till grid for gold grain counts was collected to help define targets along this trend. Results are outstanding.

A sulphidic iron formation within the IPLS has been intersected in several drill holes over 1.6 kilometres E-W strike of the IPLS. Interaction between the sulphidic iron formation and the IPLS may be one possible source of the gold grain in glacial till anomalies to the North of the IPLS.

Drilling has intersected several shear-parallel and horizontal extensional quartz veins which are variably mineralized. The horizontal extensional veins intersected in drilling show alteration and geochemical signatures similar to some high-grade boulder trains at surface.

Complete drill hole descriptions can be found on the news release dated September, 28, 2021.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "The Summer 2021 exploration program at Qiqavik has been successful in intersecting alteration and mineralization across nearly 3 kilometres of IPLS strike length. We also believe we are much closer to understanding the source to the very high-grade Annick boulder train which is now 2.6 kilometres long. We eagerly await the complete set of analytical results and the return to Qiqavik in 2022".

Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. Till gold grain results from IOS Geoscientific, total gold grain is coarse(+50um) plus fine (-50um).

To date analytical results have been received for only a very small portion (1.5% or 22 of 1,426 samples) of the samples taken in the drill program (Table 1). To-date we have received 15 % of the drill core samples, and 41% of the surface grab sample analysis results. In general we would estimate that sample analysis turn around is at least 3 times longer than normal due to heightened global exploration activity.Table 1: 2021 Drill holes with percentage of assays reported.

Hole Number Total Number

of Core

Samples Total Number of

Sample analysed Ratio of

analysed sample QK-21-001 146 56 38.4% QK-21-002 257 96 37.4% QK-21-003 213 16 7.5% QK-21-004 42 0 0.0% QK-21-005 19 0 0.0% QK-21-006 205 0 0.0% QK-21-007 124 6 4.8% QK-21-008 130 0 0.0% QK-21-009 217 33 15.2% QK-21-010 91 18 19.8% QK-21-011 82 11 13.4% Total 1526 236 15.5%

Table 2: Anomalous gold assays from drilling received to date (MShrz-mineralized shear zone, Aspy-Arsenopyrite, Vqtz-Quartz Viens, Py-pyrite). Note that 85% of core assays are still outstanding as per Table 1. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. Hole QK-21-007 was previously reported.

Au (g/t) Results for Core Samples. (0.5 g/t cut off) Hole

number From To Sample

Number Sample

Type Comments Au

g/t As

ppm Cu

ppm Pb

ppm S % Zn

ppm QK-21-007 77 78 D00163722 Core MShrZ 0.89 270 210 10 9.54 100 QK-21-011 109.18 109.65 B00393705 Core Aspy 0.5%

Vqtz 30cm

grinded 0.79 2710 90 10 0.43 110 QK-21-010 144.58 145.21 B00393180 Core Vqtz 50%

Aspy/Py 0.65 3280 40 10 0.38 80 QK-21-010 68.91 69.28 B00393137 Core Vqtz 30%

Aspy/Py 0.5% 0.52 1890 40 10 0.65 90

Table 3: New Anomalous Gold Results in Grab Samples. Note that 41% of grab sample assays have been reported. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones

Au (g/t) Results for Grab Samples. (1.0 g/t cut off) Point number Northing Easting Sample Number Sample Type Au g/t Ag g/t Cu ppm Pb ppm S % Zn ppm 21JL0010 6820570 477545 D00167010 Grab 97.5 23 70 7430 8.52 670 21JL0020 6820115 477350 D00167021 Grab 90 29 30 4020 8.09 90 21JL0047 6820146 477344 D00167039 Grab 70 34 140 9300 3.78 280 21JL0008 6820576 477519 D00167008 Grab 53.1 18 230 1090 4.55 700 21JL0050 6820126 477342 D00167042 Grab 50.6 13 20 650 0.16 40 21JL0049 6820291 477412 D00167041 Grab 49.5 26 30 10300 3.3 110 21JL0021 6820183 477359 D00167022 Grab 19.95 17 50 4730 1.72 110 21JL0084 6821155 480131 D00167071 Grab 8.49 1 40 10 5.47 40 21JL0009 6820573 477536 D00167009 Grab 4.31 2 70 690 1.24 210 21MC0004 6821003 480002 D00167404 Grab 3.34 1 788 1 3.2 101 21JL0034 6820617 478035 D00167034 Grab 3.04 1 10 10 1.26 30 21JL0028 6818551 476389 D00167028 Grab 2.86 2 390 10 0.87 140 21NB0026 6819220 477055 D00167610 Grab 2.5 2 120 10 0.97 80 21JL0018 6819946 477275 D00167018 Grab 1.87 6 215 132 0.35 129 21MC0069 6824555 483296 D00167457 Grab 1.53 174 40 200000 3.07 40 21JL0023 6819196 477000 D00167023 Grab 1.29 1 140 30 0.8 110 21JL0029 6819484 476992 D00167029 Grab 1.1 1 94.3 1 0.64 84

Table 4: Summary of 2021 Drillhole Locations and Parameters

Hole Number Northing Easting Azimuth Collar

Dip Length (m) # samples # Received QK-21-001 6821250 480024.6 180 -45 198 146 0 QK-21-002 6821164 480419.7 192 -45 303 257 0 QK-21-003 6820533 477564.1 310 -45 219 213 16 QK-21-004 6820288 477424.3 293 -45 84 42 0 QK-21-005 6820312 477371.1 113 -45 51 19 0 QK-21-006 6820830 478689.5 130 -45 217 205 0 QK-21-007 6820731 478807.3 130 -45 196.7 124 6 QK-21-008 6820748 477318.8 130 -45 213 130 0 QK-21-009 6820730 479233.3 340 -45 261 217 0 QK-21-010 6820722 478980 180 -45 159 91 0 QK-21-011 6820722 478980 180 -65 129 82 0







total(m) 2030.7



About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are located in two areas the Cape Smith Belt in the Nunavik region and the Joutel region of the Abitibi district. The Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprise a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 50 km mineralized trend. Orford has acquired four property positions (Joutel – Eagle, McClure East, Joutel - South and Joutel – Omega) totaling 26,815 hectares in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about the Orford's Projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com .

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

2021 Grab & Drill Core samples

Two labs were used during the 2021 Qiqavik program. ALS Geochemistry, Val-d'Or, Québec was used for the rush dispatch and SGS Canada Inc. in Val-d'Or, Québec was used for regular dispatch. Sample shipments were sealed and shipped to ALS Geochemistry or SGS Canada Inc., both in Val-d'Or, Québec.

For the samples send to ALS Geochemistry, all gold assays reported were obtained by standard fire-assaying-AA finish on 50-gram nominal weight for core samples and 30-gram nominal weight for grab samples or by gravimetric finish in the case of overlimits (method Au-AA26, Au-AA25 and Au-GRA22) at ALS Geochemistry, Val- d'Or, Quebec. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-AES finish (method ME-ICP61a) at ALS Geochemistry, Vancouver, British Colombia. Overlimits were analyzed by four-acid method with an ICP-OES or AAS finish (Method OG62).

For the samples analyzed to SGS, all gold assays reported were obtained by fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish on 50-gram nominal weight for core samples and 30-gram nominal weight for grab samples (method GE_FAA50V5, GE_FAA30V5 and GO_FAG30V5). All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-OES (method GE_ICP40Q12) and an additional analysis for the element tellurium is added to the suite using a four-acid method with ICP-MS finish (method GE_IMS40Q12) at SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario. Overlimits were analyzed by four-acid with ICP-OES finish (GO_ICP42Q100).

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted at a minimum of 10% for core and 5% for grab samples respectively for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. ALS Geochemistry and SGS Canada Inc. are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and found to comply with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

Till Samples (IOS)

Till samples were collected on Qiqavik by collecting 7kg of till from frost boils. Samples were sent to IOS Chicoutimi where samples are described, logged and photographed. Wet sieving is applied along with a falcon concentrator. Gravimetric separation is applied using ARTGoldTM fluidized bed to recover gold grains. The > 50 µm material is examined using a research grade Leica M205C apochromatic stereomicroscope to count gold grains and other minerals of interest. Grains of interest are picked and are mounted on a glass slide using a double-sided adhesive tape to confirm their nature with the scanning electron microscope (SEM). Although identification success rate is in excess of 95%, a second visual sorting is systematically performed on one in every ten samples as part of the quality assurance program. As part of the quality control, a second concentrate is collected from the fluidized bed tails and processed for gold grain counts, for 10.5% of the sample population. The analytical results of these replicates were added with the initial microconcentrates. The finer fraction of the superconcentrates (< 50 µm) is dusted on a 4 x 4 cm double sided tape to form a monolayer of grains, to be submitted to ARTGold™ counting by an automated SEM to detect gold particles in the fine fraction (< 50 μm) of the concentrate.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.



Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Orford Mining Corporation

For further information: David Christie, President and CEO, 2 St. Clair Avenue West, 18th Floor, Toronto, ON M4V 1L5, T: 647-255-8037, www.orfordmining.com

Related Links

https://orfordmining.com/

