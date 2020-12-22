2021 Digital Publishing Awards Categories & Call for Entries Announced

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Media Awards Foundation has announced the category lineup, and the call for entries, for the 6th annual Digital Publishing Awards .

Following industry feedback and guidance from our Advisory Committee, the Foundation has: updated the judging criteria for creator-awarded categories; expanded the Best Podcast category into two specialized categories; and introduced one new category, Best Virtual Event.

The Foundation is also pleased to introduce an exciting, cross-programming initiative. For the categories highlighted below, we welcome the work of National Magazine Awards and National Magazine Awards: B2B participants, in addition to Digital Publishing Awards participants. All entries will be combined and evaluated by a single panel of judges. Winners will be announced across all three programs.

For full details—and to submit your entries—visit digitalpublishingawards.com .

Categories:

Best Digital Editorial Package Best Column Best News Coverage (Community Publication) Best News Coverage Best Feature Article Best Feature Article: Short Best Feature Article: Long Best Personal Essay Best Arts & Culture Storytelling Best Science & Technology Storytelling Best Service Feature Best Online Video: Short Best Online Video: Feature Best Online Video: Mini-Doc Best Podcast: News & Politics Best Podcast: Arts & Culture Best Digital Design Best Photo Storytelling Best Social Storytelling Best Editorial Newsletter Innovation in Digital Storytelling Best Virtual Event Emerging Excellence Award Digital Publishing Leadership Award General Excellence in Digital Publishing: Small, Medium, and Large Publications

The call for entries is open now until January 29, 2021 at midnight EST, with the early-bird rate in effect until January 22, 2021. The deadline to nominate someone for the Emerging Excellence Award or the Digital Publishing Leadership Award is March 2, 2021. In continued support of freelancers, we are proud to offer the Freelancer Support Fund .

To view this information in French, please visit our website.

44th Annual National Magazine Awards

3rd Annual National Magazine Awards: B2B

Complementing the DPA program, the NMAF presents the 44th annual National Magazine Awards and the 3rd annual National Magazine Awards: B2B .

The 2021 NMA program includes 29 categories, and two special awards—Magazine Grand Prix and the Foundation Award for Outstanding Achievement. Submissions are now open, and will remain open until January 28, 2021.

The 2021 NMA: B2B program consists of 18 categories, inclusive of the B2B Leadership Award. The Best Newsletter category has been folded into the cross-programming initiative, and we invite participants to submit entries to the Best Editorial Newsletter category. The call for entries is open until January 25, 2021.

Updates and reminders will be posted on social media; interested participants are encouraged to follow @MagAwards, @DPAwards , and @NMA_B2B on Twitter.

Call for Judges

The National Media Awards Foundation is currently welcoming nominations for individuals to serve on the juries for this year's awards programs. Join the great tradition of recognizing achievement by Canadian creators, magazines and digital publications. Please visit our website to learn more and nominate yourself or a colleague.

About the Digital Publishing Awards

The Digital Publishing Awards are produced by the National Media Awards Foundation, a not-for-profit, registered charity that has administered Canada's annual National Magazine Awards since 1977. With a reputation for facilitating a rigorous, fair and transparent awards program in which content creators are recognized and rewarded for outstanding achievement in magazine journalism, the NMAF is proud to present the Digital Publishing Awards in consultation with Canada's leading producers and creators of digital publishing.

About the National Media Awards Foundation

A charitable foundation, the NMAF's mandate is to recognize, support and promote excellence in content creation of Canadian print and digital publications through annual awards programs and national publicity efforts. The Foundation produces three distinct and bilingual award programs — the National Magazine Awards, the National Magazine Awards: B2B, and the Digital Publishing Awards — and is governed by a volunteer board of directors drawn from all regions and facets of the Canadian media industry.

