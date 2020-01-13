2020 Bourstad Challenge - the registration period is open!

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis of Organizations (CIRANO) and its partners launched the 2020 Bourstad Challenge registration campaign today.

From February 10 to April 9, 2020, novice and seasoned investors will have the opportunity to participate in the 2020 Bourstad Challenge and will be vying for more than $30,000 in prizes. The Bourstad Challenge is held online (www.bourstad.ca) and welcomes high school and community college students, and participants from the general public, including university students. Participants manage a $200,000 virtual portfolio. There are three components to the Challenge: financial performance, portfolio management and socially responsible investing. The most successful participants will be honored at the awards ceremony on May 20, 2020 at Montreal's Grande Bibliothèque.

Bourstad simulations use a very innovative platform: real-time transactions, daily dividend payments, mobile compatibility, ... For the 2020 edition, the simulation offers the choice between two selections of eligible securities: a) the Bourstad Portfolio, consisting of 532 securities comprised of shares of Canadian, US and other countries' companies, and investment funds, or (b) the Bourstad Plus Portfolio, which offers 104 additional securities, mainly stock options.

"The Bourstad financial education program is part of CIRANO's projects on economic and financial literacy. This initiative improves the knowledge and skills in economics and finance of young people and the general public. Great success to this 33nd edition of the Bourstad Challenge and thanks to our partners."

Nathalie de Marcellis-Warin, President and CEO of CIRANO

"People are called on to make increasingly complex choices in their financial life. Our role at TD is to help them live their lives with greater financial confidence and our collaboration with Bourstad is an instrumental part of this commitment."

Cathy Sleiman, Senior Regional Manager, Eastern Canada, TD Direct Investing and Honorary President of the 2020 BOURSTAD Challenge

The Bourstad program is a financial education activity of CIRANO which is supported by many partners: l'Autorité des marchés financiers, its principal partner, the TD Bank, the business publication Les Affaires, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), CFA Montreal, Finance Montréal, TMX Group, Hyprasoft, Croesus and QuoteMedia.

During the 2018-2019 school year, the Bourstad Program reached more than 8,000 new participants. There are currently more than 22,000 participants on the Bourstad platform.

